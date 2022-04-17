The U.S. Supreme Court announced in January that it will hear a case challenging Harvard University’s consideration of race in its admissions process.

In Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, a group of Asian American plaintiffs is accusing the school of unfairly giving preference to other racial minorities in admissions.

With the current makeup of the Supreme Court, affirmative action as we know it may end in our highest court, setting a new precedent for every other college in the United States to adopt.

Asian Americans do not benefit from any kind of affirmative action for minorities in college applications. A 2009 Princeton University study showed that Asian American students had to score 140 points higher on the SAT than white students to be admitted.

Edward Blum, who founded Students for Fair Admissions, claims that Harvard ranks Asian Americans lower on subjective measures, such as personality traits.

Asian American students should not have to work twice as hard simply because of the high standards top universities have for them, but our country has a very long way to go before we should stop considering race in college admissions.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Blum has been trying to end affirmative action for years. In 2016, the case Fisher v. University of Texas, spearheaded by Blum, attempted to eradicate race in admissions with plaintiff Abigail Fisher.

Blum believed that Fisher, a white woman, was denied admission to the University of Texas because of her race.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race is part of a holistic admissions process, and the practice of affirmative action is consistent with the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. Holistic review is the practice of using myriad factors, including race, in deciding whether to admit a student.

I do not believe that Students for Fair Admissions or Blum care about obtaining justice for Asian American college applicants. Blum’s goal is to get rid of affirmative action, and I view him as using Asian American students because he lost with Fisher, a white student.

If Blum and Students for Fair Admissions really cared about a fair admissions process, they would criticize the 43% of Harvard’s white students who are either recruited athletes, legacy students, children of faculty and staff, or applicants whose parents or relatives have donated to Harvard.

If not for having rich Harvard-connected parents or being athletes, about three-quarters of these white students would have been rejected, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The college admissions process favors the white, rich and the privileged more than it will ever favor minorities. If Blum truly wanted to create an equal field for admission, he would be targeting legacy or athletic admissions, not affirmative action.

Asian American students deserve justice, but not at the expense of affirmative action, which ultimately helps Black and Latino students entering higher education.

Hanna Abrahem is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.