The United States of America, “the land of the free and the home of the brave” — that phrase was coined in about 1814, thanks to Francis Scott Key.

Since 1814, so much has changed in our society. Social media has come to dominate much of American culture today. Our perspectives have narrowed and become ultrafocused on how to move forward, trying to perfect our culture. Appreciation for it is almost nonexistent.

When was the last time someone stopped to realize the work that has been done to allow us to have outlets — such as social media and protests — that allow us to have our say? We are “the land of the free,” but where is “the home of the brave”? Countless soldiers have died in battle in order to protect our freedoms. Hundreds of thousands more suffer from major trauma that will affect the rest of their lives. These soldiers are the key to the freedoms, and yet the appreciation that society has for them seems minimal.

On national holidays created primarily to honor all those who have fought for us, many Americans picnic and watch firework displays. Our culture and history are fading with the brilliance of the yearly display. However, that is not to say all are ignorant. Those who take the time to recognize the privileges we are granted every day, and how they were achieved, are society’s models.

As American citizens, it is our duty to appreciate our past and present military in order to keep “the home of the brave” alive.

Jenna Brown is in grade 12 at Solanco High School.