History is something that some people really enjoy knowing about. For some, it isn’t a strong suit, and for some, it just isn’t appreciated or known.
At Elizabethtown College, the school’s history is its present as well as its future, as signs of the college’s founding and stories throughout the years are scattered across campus and embedded in yearslong traditions.
Founded in 1899 by the Church of the Brethren, Elizabethtown College and its motto of “Educate For Service” have been a strong local force for decades. As a result of Brethren minister Jacob G. Francis’ longing for higher education in the area, the college was founded by Brethren members.
The first classes were held on Nov. 13, 1900, and those 100-plus years of classes have instilled into the college so much history to be appreciated. I find it important that other students and individuals find it worthy of appreciation, too.
Markers where old important buildings of note used to be, displays showcasing previous college presidents, historic plaques across campus and frequent events discussing the history of the school — this is all part of why I love Elizabethtown College. That appreciation for 120 years of higher education and campus history is something I really hold dear and highly value, because I believe that history should never be forgotten or lost to time.
The Brethren value of peacemaking is another example of something the college has not forgotten throughout the years. In 2004, the Center for Global Understanding and Peacemaking was launched on campus. The center “focuses on international programs, peacemaking and civic engagement,” according to the college website, and it supports more than 1,000 students at home and abroad who are engaged in the values of peacekeeping and civic engagement.
Courses on Amish history, historic preservation, peacekeeping and the history of the school are also taught — this is just scratching the surface. I feel extremely lucky to be at a college that has such a deep understanding and appreciation for not just its own history, but local history and historic preservation as well.
There’s a reason I’m a big fan of history: I deeply appreciate knowing and appreciating the history of the college as a result of my work as a genealogist. Since the age of 10, I’ve been interested in genealogy and now as a young adult, I’m lucky enough to call myself a nationally featured genealogist. My work has been featured nationally and locally in print and television, and I’m humbled that it allows me to connect with a plethora of people to continue solving genealogical mysteries. Adoption cases, family trees and more, it’s what I love, as it allows me to dive headfirst into history every single day.
With that type of daily work comes a deep appreciation for history. I love how Elizabethtown College makes sure its history and founding are never forgotten to time.
Fifteen presidents have served the college since its founding, and this year marked the inauguration of Cecilia M. McCormick as the 15th. She follows a long line of higher education professionals, professors, lawyers and scholars who have led the school throughout the years. I look forward to watching the college continue to flourish and treasure its history in its 120th year under her new leadership.
Eric Schubert is a first-year student at Elizabethtown College.