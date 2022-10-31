Dear Dr. Scribblergrave:

Did you recently refer to the Thaddeus Stevens “cemetery”? Or did you call it the Thaddeus Stevens “graveyard”? Another LNP story calls the church in Churchtown the “Bangor Church Cemetery.”

As I understand it, a “cemetery” is out there on its own. But a part of a church property is properly called a “graveyard” or a “churchyard.”

Do you know?

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township

Dear Roberta:

Actually, the Scribbler referred to the Schreiner-Concord Cemetery where Thaddeus Stevens is buried as both a cemetery and a graveyard. So he has quickly searched Snopes.com to make sure he had not erred.

Snopes.com is the trusted website that determines whether practically anything is true or false. In a time of ubiquitous “alternative facts” and blatant lies, Snopes.com is an essential guide to what is right and wrong in the world.

“Regardless of etymology or the history of burial grounds, ultimately everyone dies,” notes Snopes.com, leading with a dose of graveyard humor that may be particularly appropriate on the eve of Halloween.

After talking with several experts on burial grounds, Snopes.com has determined that in modern times “graveyard” and “cemetery” are “essentially synonymous.” Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines a graveyard as a “cemetery” and a “cemetery” as a “burial ground.”

“Churchyards” are more specialized. Their name clearly suggests that they are associated with churches. Snopes.com says all burial grounds through the late 19th century (the Scribbler would refine that to mid-19th century) were churchyards, that is the yard of a church and controlled by the church. By contrast, cemeteries could be separate from a church.

“Today, the difference between graveyards and cemeteries is non-existent,” concludes Snopes.com. “Historical differences existed between churchyards and cemeteries that gradually went away in modern-day usage.”

Now you know that if you are “whistling past the graveyard” on Halloween, you might also be whistling past the cemetery or burial ground or bone orchard or any other of the synonyms we use for the place we all are reluctantly approaching.

Dear Dr. Scribblername:

When did the word “Concord” become part of the name Shreiner-Concord Cemetery, the cemetery at Mulberry and Chestnut streets in Lancaster where Thaddeus Stevens is buried?

(By the way, when I attended Robert Fulton Elementary from 1959-61, there was a very small Lutheran church and a parsonage filling the space between Fulton School and the driveway beside the cemetery. The church and house were torn down and the school district maintains a playground and “sculpture yard” there.)

Diane S. Deemer

Cornwall

Dear Diane:

The Scribbler does not recall the tiny church, nor does he know the origin of “Concord.”

According to the brief cemetery history of the cemetery on the Shreiner-Concord Cemetery Foundation website, the cemetery was laid out on two building lots in 1836.

Martin Shreiner Sr. (1769-1866), a tall-case clock- and fire engine-maker, opened the cemetery to the public at a time when most cemeteries were owned by individual families or churches.

Shreiner originally called the place Concord Cemetery. When Thaddeus Stevens died in 1868, the egalitarian chose to be buried there because it was the only cemetery in Lancaster that accepted burials of both white and Black people.

Randolph Harris, a cemetery neighbor and volunteer, and staff member of LancasterHistory.org, suggests that Shreiner, as an egalitarian himself, chose “Concord” as the cemetery’s name because of the word’s association with agreement and harmony.

Later the cemetery became Shreiner’s Concord Cemetery and now Shreiner-Concord Cemetery. R.I.P.

