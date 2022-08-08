Did you know that Pennsylvania prohibits public school teachers from wearing religiously distinctive clothing? For example, Mennonites teaching in public schools cannot legally wear prayer head coverings.

Elizabethtown College historians Steven M. Nolt and Jean-Paul Benowitz explain why the so-called “Garb Law” that repressed religious clothing was passed in 1895 and how it was unsuccessfully challenged early in the 20th century and so remains in effect.

Their article, “Plain Dress in the Docket,” appears in the current issue of Pennsylvania History magazine.

The law, supported by most Republican legislators, with the exception of three from Lancaster County, was originally aimed primarily at a group of Catholic nuns in the western part of the state. Those nuns resigned their jobs after the law was passed.

The law was first enforced years later against plain-clothed Mennonite and Brethren teachers in Lancaster County, specifically female teachers who wore religious head coverings.

Lillian H. Risser, a Mennonite teacher in Mount Joy Township, became a target of the clothing law in 1908 when a township taxpayer, Ananias W. Garman, brought a legal complaint against her for violating the law by wearing a head covering and other plain garb prescribed by her religion.

The township’s school board, largely composed of Mennonites and led by Risser's uncle, Amos R. Herr, also a Mennonite, mounted a legal defense. Lancaster attorney William U. Hensel, a prominent Democrat who may have had political reasons for opposing the Republican-supported law, defended Risser and the school board.

The case came before District Judge Charles I. Landis in June 1908. Hensel argued that the Garb Law was “at variance with the spirit of tolerance and religious freedom in which this state was founded.” He said it was unconstitutional.

Landis upheld Hensel’s defense that August, noting that the law unfairly singled out religious dress. “A teacher may cover himself with partisan political badges or herself with the white ribbons of crusading Prohibitionists,” Landis wrote. And he wondered why, given those situations, Anabaptist clothing should be prohibited.

So Lillian Risser went back to school.

But later that year, a nativist, anti-immigrant group called the Junior Order of American Mechanics appealed the decision to the state’s Superior Court. The Mechanics opposed the influence of Catholic nuns and Anabaptist pacifists in public schools. The Superior Court overturned Landis’ decision in the summer of 1909.

Superior Court Judge Charles E. Rice, who presided over the appeal, determined that the Garb Law was “directed against acts, not beliefs,” and so did not impinge on religious freedom. The state Supreme Court sustained Rice in May 1910.

Risser’s license to teach in a public school was revoked and she left teaching. She went to work for the Hager Department Store in Lancaster and ended her career as manager of the “plain goods” department.

Some other Mennonites may have stopped teaching because of the law, according to the article, but others altered their dress as their churches stopped wearing distinctive clothing. Some moved to the parochial school system, rendering the ruling irrelevant.

Other states followed Pennsylvania in adopting Garb Laws. All have repealed them. Only Pennsylvania retains the law: in the 1990s it was used to prohibit a Muslim teacher from wearing a head covering and long, flowing dress when in public.

Efforts to repeal the law in the 2010s failed. State Rep. David S. Hickernell, who represents Lancaster and Dauphin counties, has supported repeal since 2018.

“Time will tell,” conclude Nolt and Benowitz, “but Risser and Judge Landis may yet have the last word.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.