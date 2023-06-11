On April 26, the Montana House of Representatives voted 68 to 32 to bar from the House floor a duly elected member of that body for the remainder of the legislative session. Her supposed offense? Violating the rules of decorum — she “disrupted and disturbed the orderly proceedings of this body,” according to the House Republican majority leader.

The reality is that she was silenced because she is transgender and spoke out passionately against a then-proposed — now legal — ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors.

According to UCLA Law’s Williams Institute, more than 1.6 million Americans ages 13 and older identify as transgender. The actual number is likely to be larger.

You will recall that in early April this year, a Republican majority in the Tennessee House of Representatives ejected two Black members for alleged “disorderly conduct.” The reality is that they were silenced because they are Black and spoke out vociferously against gun violence.

There is a historical connection here that is not coincidental.

The Montana Republicans’ extraordinary, antidemocratic act in a people’s house of democracy is, like that of their Tennessee counterparts, part of an authoritarian trend to silence minorities. The trend has roots deep in our unsavory history.

Unsurprisingly, many of those same Republicans legislators also seek to conceal, if not erase, the history of such insidious legislative tactics. Today, the minority under attack is transgender individuals — tomorrow, who knows? — but it began with an attack on Black people.

Gag rule

Slavery in what eventually became the United States dates to the 17th century. A few Philadelphia Quakers began speaking out against slavery as early as 1688, but American abolitionists did not draw the cruel wrath of rich and powerful slave owners until the 1830s, when Congress was inundated with petitions to end slavery.

Threatened by this challenge via the democratic process, pro-slavery forces sought to silence anyone who dared raise a voice against their “peculiar institution.”

In May 1836, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a “gag rule” requiring all petitions, motions, bills, etc., regarding slavery to be “laid upon the table” and thus never be discussed. The House remained so “gagged” until December 1844. The U.S. Senate rejected such a rule but enacted a series of other measures that effectively achieved the same aim.

This was only part of a multifaceted, well-organized and heavily financed campaign to prevent our democracy from addressing the most significant social, political and economic issue of that day. Southern postmasters also prevented the dissemination of abolitionist literature through the U.S. mail. Anti-literacy laws prevented slaves and free Blacks from learning to read. Censorship within our legislative bodies and in our communities would prevent any meaningful change for several decades.

It would take four years of internecine war and an estimated 750,000 deaths to maintain our democracy and end the scourge of slavery. Undaunted, the forces of racism rose from the ashes of military defeat and Reconstruction to once again put their boots on the neck of our democracy and on that of the freed slaves and their progeny. They used violence, intimidation and the law to undo the enlightenment of Reconstruction. For almost another century, those forces held sway in Southern legislatures and in Congress.

Versions of the 19th-century gag rule are now being revived by Republicans in state legislatures throughout the country to prevent discussion of important issues that challenge the status quo. Before she was removed from the legislative floor, Zephyr’s microphone was cut off and she was refused recognition to speak.

In April, the Texas Republican lieutenant governor warned a Democratic state senator from Uvalde — where 19 children and two teachers died in a mass shooting last year — to stop bringing up gun violence in a floor debate about “protecting children” or be barred from speaking.

The civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s opened American government to Blacks, women, gays, Latinos, Asian Americans, transgender individuals and other minorities in unprecedented numbers. But Strom Thurmond begat Barry Goldwater who begat Richard Nixon who begat Ronald Reagan who begat the Bushes who begat Donald Trump, the ultimate authoritarian, who openly denounces without an iota of shame the rule of law, democracy, and any and all minorities.

Disorderly conduct

Other creative and cruel laws have been designed to destroy or suppress the political power of marginalized groups.

From the Constitution’s three-fifths compromise to slavery laws to Jim Crow to anti-transgender laws, politicians, lawyers and judges have used an astonishing array of clever legalisms to defeat democratic efforts aimed at protecting minorities.

One of the most common measures is the use of the deliberately vague concept of “disorderly conduct.” Vagrancy, breach of peace, incivility, mischief, etc., are among the euphemisms applied to control the conduct of minorities and maintain the comfort of the majority.

Today’s anti-transgender measures are more of the same. Although such unfairly imprecise prohibitions have often been struck down in court, they always return in some insidious new form.

Starts with restrooms

For some reason, discrimination often starts with restrooms. In the past, legislators took great pains to keep the races separate in all respects, but especially in restrooms.

Montana learned from Alabama. Before banning Zephyr from the House floor, the Montana speaker humiliated her by insisting that an inside lock be put on the main door of the chamber’s women’s restroom so that one person could use the entire facility, which has several stalls, without having to share it with Zephyr.

Just as reactionary forces once fought laws negating Jim Crow and legalizing same-sex marriage, many are now trying to quash nondiscrimination ordinances with new state legislation and litigation.

In defiance of federal civil rights laws, state legislatures and school boards have sought to prohibit transgender individuals from using the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

They are doing so despite an astounding lack of evidence for their stated safety concerns — transgender individuals are not dangerous (but the statistics show that cisgender men are).

With gerrymandered, court-approved supermajorities, legislators don’t even have to try to put forward evidence of the “problems” they seek to address, much less how their “solutions” would actually solve them. Instead, they seek to censor and eject their opponents from the legislative arena. And they use inflated claims and straight-up lies to sway the public.

When laws recognizing civil rights for Blacks were enacted, it was claimed, without evidence, that our nation would collapse. It did not. When same-sex marriage was ruled a constitutional right, it was claimed, without evidence, that “traditional” marriage would end. It did not.

When transgender people are accorded their civil rights, the world will not end.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, research has found that transgender and nonbinary teens “face greater risk of sexual assault in schools that prevent them from using bathrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.”

Why aren’t lawmakers and school board members concerned about that?

Suppressing speech

Why are transgender issues, all of a sudden, a “crisis” that requires draconian, discriminatory legislation and abusive, antidemocratic tactics? How is it that hate, cruelty and paranoia trump evidence, reason and decency?

Between 1896 and 1954, racial discrimination in public facilities, including restrooms, was legal — the doctrine of “separate but equal” reigned. The reality, of course, was that public facilities were not equal and the concept itself was cruel and degrading. It took us 58 years to even begin to right that wrong.

I was born in 1954 and grew up in the Deep South where Jim Crow took many more years to die. As a boy, I lived in a bizarre word of separate Black and white water fountains, entrances, seating areas and, of course, restrooms. I recall shopping with my mother in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana, department stores and remarking — out loud, to my mom’s dismay — how stupid it was that there were four bathrooms: one each for white men, Black men, white women and Black women. I also wondered where our Black housekeeper went to the bathroom in our house. I later learned that the issue was not discussed in polite company, but we all knew she had use of the same facilities as our family. And yet, somehow, the sun rose again each day.

As with so many bogus “culture war” issues, it is essential that we step back, take a deep breath and carefully examine the evidence, the science, the statistics and apply cogent analysis and logic — not fear, emotion and conspiracy theories. We should work out complex issues in accord with our democratic values so we don’t create worse harms.

Punishing and censoring speech by any means is simply wrong and counterproductive, and it must stop.

M. Kelly Tillery is an intellectual property litigator with more than 40 years of experience. A Lancaster County resident, he is the author of the books “Sidebar: Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer,” and “Sidebar, Too: More Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer.” He has written extensively on Abraham Lincoln.