I offer this as a general and personal rebuttal to various individuals who have imagined that my recent statement regarding the unmasked community served as a microaggression against the LGBTQ community (“Callous disregard,” Aug. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial).

Frankly, I don’t care whether Dr. Rachel Levine is transgender. She’s the top health official in the fifth most populous state in the nation and her policies impact 12.7 million Pennsylvanians. Holding a public position includes being criticized from time to time. Being transgender is not a vaccination against criticism for a public official. If Levine can’t tolerate opposition to her policies, perhaps she should consider a vocation in the private sector.

While using a press conference advertised as a COVID-19 update to defend or highlight transgender people is questionable at best (“Levine reminds: Our children are watching,” July 30 LNP | LancasterOnline), Levine’s words defending herself were admirable and strong. Every individual has a right to stand up for themselves and their beliefs, opinions, convictions and/or way of life.

Using an opponent’s own words against them is not parody (“Lawmaker mimics top health official’s call for transgender acceptance to defend not wearing a mask,” Spotlight PA, July 30). It’s an age-old debate strategy, and my use of Levine’s words in this very public debate was effective in giving voice to the countless Pennsylvanians who simply cannot wear a mask, for whatever reason, and for whom explicit exemptions are included in Levine’s mask policy. It’s a shame those exemptions are rarely, if ever, mentioned. Instead, all we ever hear is “you must wear a mask” or “no mask, no service.”

I have tried many times to get that message across in my own words, but it always fell on deaf ears. If using Levine’s words was the way to bring this to the forefront, so be it. It’s incredibly ironic that she doesn’t understand that her own policies have created some of the same kind of hate and intolerance she herself lamented, albeit for those who can’t wear masks. I’ve lost count of the Pennsylvanians I’ve heard from who have been harassed, marginalized and harmed because they are unable to wear a mask. As a pediatrician and psychiatrist, Levine should be especially attuned to that impact.

Let me be perfectly clear: It is my opinion that Levine’s COVID-related missteps disqualify her from serving as Pennsylvania’s secretary of health. In my view, her policy sending COVID-positive patients into long-term care facilities contributed to the deaths of more than 4,970 residents of long-term care facilities. Her own mother moved out of a personal care home and Levine did not inform Pennsylvanians of this — it was, in my opinion, akin to insider trading in financial markets.

Let me reiterate that I do not care one iota whether Levine is transgender, but being transgender is not a vaccination against criticism for a public official. Her macroaggressions against the health and well-being of the people of Pennsylvania, including offenses against those unable to wear a mask as a result of poorly communicated policy, far outweigh any benefit of retaining Levine in her post. House Resolution 879, my legislation urging her removal or resignation, has some 20 co-sponsors and is currently in the House Health Committee. (Its co-sponsors include Lancaster County Republican state Reps. Steve Mentzer and Dave Zimmerman.)

I will continue to fight for your rights, and for sensible policies for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I will also use every tool available to fight that fight.

Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond serves portions of Lebanon County.