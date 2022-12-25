They drove through the night in his battered Chevy, heading west to the town where he had grown up — the town he’d left years ago, happy to be done with it, happy to be moving on.

Now he was coming back. He didn’t have a choice. He was out of work in a tough economy, and he had the promise of a job from an old friend. Connections: It’s how things get done in the world.

He was lucky to have the job. He knew that. Especially now, when so much in his life was changing. He had a fiancee and a baby on the way. When he took the time to think about it, it was all overwhelming. So he tried not to think about it. But even if he managed to distract himself during the day, at night he had been having these crazy dreams.

The funny thing was, he always felt better after those dreams. Even if he didn’t know why. In fact, he’d packed up the car and said yes to the job, the morning after one of them.

But who in their right mind bases their life on a dream they had? That, however, was the way it was for him lately. Every answer came wrapped in another question.

He glanced at his fiancee, asleep on the front seat next to him — her face, empty and as innocent as a saint’s and illuminated by the dashboard light. The child was not his. As much as he wanted to not think about that either, he still felt betrayed. His heart was an open wound.

Watching his fiancee sleep, the argument started up again in his head. “You deserve better than this. Look at you, coming back to this town you never wanted to come back to, so that you can take a job you don’t want and support a kid that’s not even yours.”

There was no good explanation for what he was doing, except that he loved her. This is where the argument always ended up. A stalemate.

As hard as coming back like this was, the only thing he could think of that would be harder would be living without her. Even though that would make more sense. His life would feel like his own again, instead of this out-of-control mystery that love had turned it into.

He watched her sleep, glancing back and forth at her and the road as he drove through the night. Taking strength from her, from his love for her. It was all he really had.

A question without an answer

She felt the car shift as he turned off the highway at the exit. She opened her eyes slightly, just in time to catch him staring at her again. She could see the hurt question in his eyes, even in the dark. She closed her eyes again. She had no answer.

She didn’t understand any of it either, and she certainly couldn’t explain it, except to say that she knew what had happened to her was something pure and holy, despite all the embarrassment, pain and suffering it had caused.

In the end, everything holy and sacred comes upon us unbidden — out of the blue, without explanation and beyond our control. No, she hadn’t betrayed him; she loved him more than life itself, and that’s all she could tell him. She knew it was small comfort. It was the best she could do.

So she closed her eyes again as he turned onto Main Street, listening deeply to a gathering storm growing inside her. She remembered how terrified she was of thunderstorms as a girl, until her father told her that thunder was just angels bowling in heaven.

Every thunderstorm since, she imagined potbellied angels, chewing on cigars, wearing rented shoes, bouncing bowling balls across the sky with their clunky, useless wings just getting in the way. And she laughed in spite of herself. How easily her father was able to take her fear and make it something to laugh at.

Oh, how she missed him now. She could use something to make her laugh.

And almost immediately, she realized that her father was with her. He was in her heart, in her thoughts. Remembering him had brought him close and she calmly listened now to the thunder rumbling in the darkness inside her. Only this time, those angels were calling her name.

She didn’t understand the calm she felt, any more than she understood anything else these last few months had visited upon her. Upon them both.

Her heart was still, giving quiet assent to everything. Let it be with me as you wish, she murmured from a hidden place, deep in her heart, as the car turned into the motel parking lot.

A downpour, a shed

She gave birth in the utility shed behind the Motel 6. The only vacancy in town. There was a convention this weekend, so everything was booked.

He slid into the car after coming back from the office. He was wet from the rain that had just begun — a downpour, drumming loudly on the car roof. She could barely hear him.

It’s only for one night he told her, a drop of rain dangling from his chin. There will be something better in the morning. I promise.

Instead, her baby was born on a roll-away cot, set up between the rakes and leaf blowers, amid the smell of gas fumes and grass clippings.

The baby was born into a world that had no room for him and could not explain him. When a nurse, who was one of the motel guests and had helped with the delivery, gently placed the baby in her arms, she was laughing and crying.

Looking joyfully at her fiance, she noticed that his eyes were finally quiet. The question was gone, replaced by his own tears of joy. Their eyes locked a moment, and then she leaned in and kissed the baby’s sweet little neck.

“Well, hello, little one, we’ve been waiting for you,” she whispered in his tiny ear.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.