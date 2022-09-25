I am a lucky mom.

All five of you are gifts. Each of you has done a really good job raising us as your parents, and we thank you for that. You shine in your individuality, hilarity, fierce sibling friendship, closeness with your grandparents and extended family. You also shine in your generosity, empathy, wisdom, brilliance and curiosity — with a sprinkle of sass. We are in awe of you. What one of us faces in life, we face together as a family. No exceptions.

Among the multitude of life lessons that we have experienced in our family, one of the biggest is what it means to be transgender. It has been a fascinating, wondrous, illuminating, educational, “a-ha!” learning experience for us, and watching the five of you support each other through this and many other things in life makes us very proud of you.

To our brave transgender child: I am so sorry that it took us so long to realize what was happening as you moved toward identifying as a transgender person. In hindsight, we were slow on the uptake. The fact that you did not have the words to describe all of your innermost complexities, didn’t know others who were experiencing what you were experiencing, and felt alone in your situation brings me great sadness for not having recognized what was occurring much earlier in our family’s life. I apologize. Finally, though, you verbalized your reality; your dad and I learned how to support you; and we watched the five of you band together and make life sweeter as a true family. Again, I am a lucky mom.

As I look back on the signs and signals — in addition to how the reality of being transgender unfolded in our family over the years — I think about a remarkable kindergarten teacher who said to us, “Children have all the answers. All we have to do is listen to them.” There are no truer words.

The public education professionals who have worked hand-in-hand with us for many years to help personalize education for each of you have certainly inspired us to be better professionals for the students and families we serve. Our school district’s and community’s respectful approach to meeting your needs really resonated with us throughout your entire upbringing.

The first psychologist with whom we discussed this revelation in our family (revelation to us, that is — you, dear child, knew it a lot longer than we did) assured us that children who exhibit insistence and persistence in their gender identity that may not match their sex assigned at birth do not choose for this to happen. They reminded us that we, the parents, set the tone for how our child will be treated by others. The five of you deserve all the respect, love, kindness, understanding, compassion and opportunities in the whole world. Glass ceilings? We know what they’re for, right?

The obvious relief you exhibited and your ability to finally focus on other aspects of life after revealing to us this heaviness about identity was remarkable to watch. A confidence developed that was free of worry around family, friends and close community. When you researched best practices for revealing this information to your siblings according to their ages, you held a private conversation with each, and we watched your relationships grow even tighter.

We, as parents, read everything we could about being transgender and contacted professionals to guide us toward being our best for each of you. We had a lot to learn. Our fear for your safety topped our list of emotions as we read more and more about the inhumanity that is often directed toward the beautiful, special people who are transgender. Humanity, however, does exist strongly, especially among our family, friends and our community, and it continues to grow, thanks to professional organizations and advocacy groups that focus on educating people about what it means to be transgender.

And, thanks to you, brave soul. Our pediatrician’s pleasant response and congratulatory reaction to your courage helped us gain confidence as we persevered as a family. Medical experts at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia provided us with a comprehensive study and data collection to best help guide our next steps for our family to live authentically. Our school district helped tailor your school experiences to meet your unique needs. You began to soar higher than ever. Again, I’m such a lucky mom.

May each of you focus on the good, despite the negative noise that sometimes seems overbearing. May you continue to be the change you wish to see in the world. May you listen more than you talk. May you build bridges and connections with others. May you prioritize others’ needs while taking good care of yourselves. May you make good use of the path laid for you by those who came before you and may you continue paving it for those who will come after you. And, may you always be the authentic gifts that you are. I am, and forever will be, a lucky mom.

Nikki Rivera has been a Manheim Township school board member since 2016 and a world language teacher at Warwick High School since 1995. This personal column reflects her own views and experiences.