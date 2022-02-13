Mr. Past President,

Have you no conscience? Hundreds of thousands of Americans died under your watch while you denied the severity of COVID-19 or spoke of ridiculous “remedies,” such as the use of disinfectants inside the body. It is unconscionable that you made little effort to require well-known, vital protective measures like masks and social distancing, and that you mocked or ignored medical experts in your administration who could have helped us.

During the polio epidemic, a president who trusted science and the polio vaccine did not confuse, divide or let people die for his own political aggrandizement. In 1946, President Harry Truman said from the White House: “The fight against (polio) cannot be a local war. It must be nationwide. It must be total war in every city, town and village throughout the land. For only with a united front can we ever hope to win any war.”

Thus, children in leg braces and iron lungs are a thing of the past, unlike the avoidable pandemic we continue to endure — or die from.

In my area, yard signs read, “We support our police.” They often are paired with Donald Trump signs. But it was you who sat and watched TV coverage of U.S. Capitol police being brutally beaten by a violent mob carrying Trump signs, neo-Nazi flags and Confederate flags. These people were the angry mob you lied to, spurred on by your cry earlier that day of “Fight like hell!” Several of those police officers later died by suicide, and many others are burdened with both mental and physical pain from the insurrection.

Today, we continue to face the rage of the followers you spawned, as they refuse to wear the masks or get the vaccination that would protect them and their neighbors from an avoidably prolonged pandemic. This angry, lied-to group of followers trash-talks and threatens teachers, school administrators and school board members who are trying valiantly to keep our children safe, healthy and in their classrooms.

Is this vitriol and division in the service of anything but your ego? And is lying about losing an election worth trampling on the rule of law, abusing our fragile democracy and showing disregard for those hurt or killed in the process?

How many of your followers truly want a dictatorship rather than a democracy? How many want an ego-driven dictator who stands by and lets his people die for his endgame?

We need you to tell the followers that you spawned to stand down and gracefully accept your defeat. Tell them to stop jeering at mask-wearing or other public health measures that can save lives and finally end this ongoing pandemic.

Surely you do not want to go down in history as a twice-impeached breeder of national distrust who considered using national security agencies (even the military?) to seize voting machines and overturn a free and fair election?

I have five children and eight grandchildren for whom I want the very best democratic future. And I want the same for everyone else’s children and grandchildren. I want all of our citizens to have hope and a vision of the unified and compassionate democracy so many heroic, selfless people fought and died for.

All of us can find many ways that we can come together and build back better what we all value and care deeply about. When truth is restored, trust will follow and unity can be rebuilt.

The time is now to take up the call to unite for our democracy and focus on what we can each do together. Even our most difficult problems, from COVID-19, to family poverty, to housing, to caring for Mother Earth, can be solved with our collaborative, cooperative action.

Mr. Past President, we need you to rise to the call, speak truth to your followers, and build a legacy that you — and we — can be proud of.

Jill Sunday Bartoli is a resident of Carlisle, Cumberland County, and taught at Elizabethtown College for 20 years.

This column briefly mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.