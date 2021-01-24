Last year — 2020 — was designated by the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, as the “Year of the Nurse and the Midwife” in honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Nightingale was an English nurse who, in 1854, led a team of nurses to Turkey to care for British soldiers injured on the front lines of the Crimean War. A statistician, she used data to show the importance of safe sanitary practices in medical care and thereby founded modern nursing.

2020 was intended to be a year of celebration for the nursing profession, to recognize the vital role of nursing in health care. I think it’s safe to say, none of us saw what was really coming for us in 2020.

We were tested. We were tried. We were challenged.

Our celebrations were postponed, put on hold like so much of the rest of our lives and the lives of everyone we know. Instead of party hats, we donned scrub caps, N95s, isolation gowns, goggles, powered air-purifying respirators and gloves.

Instead of celebrations, we gathered at a distance trying to support one another as we attempted to cope with all that we were experiencing. Instead of feeling joy and elation, we felt sadness and even some betrayal.

The first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was reported Jan. 21, 2020. Within months, we had a full-scale crisis on our hands.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we were called heroes. There were images of nurses standing next to the comic book superheroes we had all grown up with. But as the months rolled on, we felt the praise fade; we heard the cheers grow silent; and we began to feel disheartened as people ignored our pleas to stay safe.

In a year in which we were meant to be lifted up, we felt beaten down and bamboozled. We were told to be silent and to just do our jobs.

Disheartening

After Gov. Tom Wolf shared a column I had written for LNP | LancasterOnline, in which I shared some of what I had seen while caring for COVID-19 patients, and implored readers to heed infection safety measures, I read some of the comments on his social media.

Some of the comments were a reminder of why I had kept silent for months rather than educating and asking people to follow the recommendations that would help keep them and others safe. My heart grew heavy as I read.

I have written some here exactly as they were posted — misspellings and falsehoods intact:

— “Hospitals are always busy during flu season. This is normal. Before the fake pandemic, these headlines were rolled out every flu season. The fake pandemic is being projected over normal life to make everything seem terrifying. Don’t fall for it. Hospitals always get busy during flu season.”

— “Viruses don’t exist as the media is describing. VIRUSES ARE NOT CONTAGIOUS. We create the particles ourselves. Masks and isolation are a useless scam.”

— “What are they asking? To get paid very well and not put in a solid 8 hour day?? Nobody is caring about the Walmart employees and the Amazon workers who work long shifts because of Americas demand. Quit the fear mongering. Suck it up buttercup.”

— “Sorry, ma’am. But anecdotes of a nurse doing what nurses do is not enough reason for me to support what you and the Governor are calling for. Neither the virus, nor anything you have said has changed my opinion on that. We the People cannot hand over our freedoms to the government so that a nurse won’t have to care for the sick.”

— “How long are you going to try to keep scaring people?”

Defeated. Disheartened. Misunderstood. This is how reading those comments made me feel. Also deeply frustrated because the pandemic is all too real; masks are an effective tool in limiting COVID-19's spread; and COVID-19 is deadlier than the flu and causes more serious illness in some people.

What did I say in response?

Nothing.

There was no point.

I said what I have to say.

I spoke my truth.

I know what we have all been living.

As nurses, we feel like we have been let down and that faith has been lost. People insist they know more about what has been going inside hospitals around the country when they have not even crossed the threshold of a hospital entrance.

They feel they know more because they sit in front of their televisions, phones and tablets seeking out only the information they want to believe and they latch on to that, whether it’s true or not.

They believe nurses are being weak and tell us we need to suck it up when they haven’t walked 12 hours in our shoes.

You know what?

We are not weak. We are strong, brave and courageous. And, thankfully, there are still millions of people out there who support us, believe in us, and pray for us.

Still in the fight

It has been difficult. It has been challenging. It has been emotionally, mentally and physically exhausting.

After a year of fighting the pandemic, we are broken, beaten and bruised. We have been brought to our knees by pain and prayer, fatigue and faith, anger and hope. And we will rise! We cannot let anything or anyone dim our light.

Though the “Year of the Nurse” did not play out at all like we expected, we have shown the world who and what we really are. We have reminded people that no matter what — no matter where you come from, no matter your race, gender, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, political views — no matter if you believe in us or not, we will be here for you. We will collectively show up for you 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, this year, next year, and in all the years to come.

We became nurses because we care about people. We became nurses to care for and heal the sick. We became nurses to save lives. We became nurses because something called us to do it.

Unfortunately, in 2021, skepticism still exists; many people still deny the reality of the pandemic; and despite our efforts to help people understand the seriousness of all of this, many people continue to choose not to listen or believe what we share. This is not a reason for us to stop our efforts. And this should not be a reason for all of us, as nurses, to doubt who we are, what we do, what we are living through, and what we are experiencing.

I have never been prouder to be a nurse. The nurses with whom I have worked in this pandemic have positively impacted my life like no others have before. Nurses all over this country and the world have inspired me as they shared their stories and showed their courage. I am grateful for all of them. I urge them to keep fighting the good fight and always know how important they are. I’m sure Flo is proud of us all.

Nikkee Asashon is an intensive care unit nurse in Lancaster County.