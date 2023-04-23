Last Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court heard oral argument in a case brought by a Lancaster County man. Gerald Groff, a former U.S. Postal Service worker, alleges that he was essentially forced to resign from his employment because he refused to work on Sundays.

According to Groff, working on Sundays is forbidden by his religion, and the Postal Service failed to accommodate his religious beliefs.

Employment lawyers are watching this case closely, as the Supreme Court’s ruling could have serious implications for how employers are expected to handle requests for religious accommodations.

When an employee requests an accommodation, employers are required to engage in the “interactive process,” meaning that the employer and the employee should discuss the employee’s needs, what accommodations might help the employee perform their job and what the employer is able to provide.

Employers are not, however, required to provide a requested accommodation if that accommodation would pose an “undue hardship” on the employer.

What constitutes an “undue hardship” is at the center of this case.

From one point of view, it seems like common sense that if an employee’s religion forbids them from doing something, an employer should not be able to require the employee to do that forbidden thing.

However, religious accommodation requests are rarely so simple. For example, if an employee whose religion forbids them from consuming or touching pork products works for a hot dog company, is the hot dog company required to find them a job away from the pork products to accommodate them?

While this is certainly an oversimplified example, the answer is: probably not. This is where the “undue hardship” analysis comes in.

In this example, the hot dog company might argue that its entire business revolves around pork products, and that finding a job for the employee that accommodates their religious restrictions would involve creating a brand new position that isn’t actually needed.

So how does the undue hardship analysis factor into the Groff case? Let’s say that Employee A requests the day off from work to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. After that time-off request is approved, Employee B informs the employer that he has a religious event he is required to attend on the same day and that, in his religion, attending this event is mandatory.

In this scenario, if the company does not have enough staffing to give both employees the day off, Employee A might be told that he’s going to have to miss his daughter’s graduation.

This would almost certainly create conflict, and in a scenario where employees frequently have to cover shifts for a co-worker who is granted a religious accommodation, this may be detrimental to company morale.

This begs the question, is a detriment to company morale, coupled with an inconvenience to co-workers, an “undue hardship” that would allow a company to deny a request for a religious accommodation?

While religious accommodation requests are far from uncommon, employers may be more experienced in dealing with accommodations relating to an employee’s disability.

With disability accommodation requests, employers usually request certain information that will allow them to assess both the nature of the employee’s disability and their need for the requested accommodation.

For example, an employer may request that the employee’s doctor provide a certification explaining the need for an accommodation, and sometimes may request that a medical expert examine the employee. As such, employers can adequately and efficiently vet and, if necessary, investigate an employee’s request for a disability accommodation.

However, the standard for “undue hardship” with religious accommodations is different. Employers are generally (and understandably) reluctant to challenge the genuineness of an employee’s religious beliefs.

Generally, we find that employers give their employees the benefit of the doubt when they request religious accommodations.

After all, the idea of demanding that an employee prove whether they sincerely hold certain religious beliefs is not a comfortable one.

While we saw an increase in employers “vetting” religious accommodation requests during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the degree to which employers can push back on these requests is still a legal gray area.

How should employers conduct these investigations? Is it enough to simply ask that the employee fill out a form outlining their religious beliefs and how those beliefs apply to their job requirements?

In a scenario in which an employee who is a well-known atheist suddenly requests all Sundays off due to his “sincerely held religious beliefs,” the employer may have sufficient grounds to deny the employee’s request. However, outside of this extreme example, how can employers determine whether an employee’s religious beliefs are sincerely held?

It is important to note that religious beliefs for which an accommodation can be sought are not limited to the most common religions. An employee could, in theory, truly hold religious beliefs that are only shared by three other people in the entire world. Such beliefs may warrant granting an accommodation, despite their rarity.

Whatever decision the U.S. Supreme Court reaches in Groff v. DeJoy, employment lawyers hope that it will provide some much-needed guidance regarding whether the cumulative effect of religious accommodations — and particularly accommodations that may overburden co-workers who do not share the same religious beliefs — constitutes an undue burden on employers.

In the meantime, employers who receive requests for religious accommodations should proceed with care and work with their employment counsel to ensure that each request is individually considered and appropriately addressed.

Greg Archibald practices in the Labor & Employment Group of McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC. He also practices before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Pennsylvania Human Resources Commission, in addition to representing clients in workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation proceedings.