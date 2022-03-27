When U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that he was not trying to hold her accountable for her former clients’ positions during her Senate confirmation hearing last week, that is exactly what he was trying to do.

Questions posed by Graham and other Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have not revealed an intent to fairly and critically evaluate the qualifications and merits of Judge Jackson to serve as the 116th associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. We have merely witnessed another chapter of partisan political warfare.

The U.S. Senate has done better in the past, and it can do better to rise above such partisanship when all members of the Senate cast their votes on Jackson’s confirmation.

The remarks last week of Republican members of the Judiciary Committee recalled the “airing of grievances,” a ritual in the observance of Festivus, a holiday created by the TV sitcom “Seinfeld.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, complained indignantly about past treatment of Republican judicial nominees, ignoring his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in refusing to even hold hearings on the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016.

Lindsey Graham maintained a state of high dudgeon throughout his “questioning” of Jackson, grilling her over her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees. “Federal public defenders do not get to pick their clients,” Jackson said, noting that legal representation of even those accused of the worst crimes is a “core constitutional value.”

On Day Three of the hearings, Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as Graham, raised the indignation level even higher.

These senators frequently interrupted Jackson’s answers and talked over her at times. Their questions were posed not for the purpose of eliciting her responses, but to argue and interrupt to score political points.

Partisanship on display

Grassley was elected to the U.S. Senate from Iowa the same year that I was admitted to the Iowa Bar (1980). Although he is not an attorney, Grassley chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2015 to 2019 and is currently the ranking Republican on the committee. On the opening day of hearings, Grassley expressed reservations about Jackson’s judicial philosophy. Republicans have pressed her on her judicial views and approach to the law.

I listened to Judge Jackson’s responses. As an attorney, I have been impressed by her knowledge of federal law, her judicial record and her analytical approach within the mainstream of jurisprudence, as well as her judicial temperament and ability to explain constitutional law clearly and thoroughly.

As spectators of the political process after our move from Iowa to Germany in 1989, my wife, Cate, and I observed a dramatic increase in political polarization.

Presidential nominations became much more contentious. Judicial nominations, especially Supreme Court nominations, have become scorched-earth spectacles. Senators do not promote respect for our courts or the rule of law when they make judicial nominations a forum for total political war and the assertion of raw power.

Democrats have not been blameless. However, Republicans have used their power and a double standard in recent years to impose their will in confirming nominees to the court while blocking the highly qualified Garland from the high court.

We should be less interested in who started the argument and more interested in how to end it. Republicans’ outrage about past treatment has little standing, given their recent track record.

Hyperpartisanship

In his book “Moral Man and Immoral Society,” the theologian Reinhold Niebuhr described how individuals, as members of groups, engage in motivated reasoning and hypocrisy to support the position, power and status of the group. These traits have contributed to the hyperpartisanship of our politics today.

I’m afraid that the Republican Party — my former party — has evolved into a party that President Abraham Lincoln and Thaddeus Stevens would find unrecognizable.

Republican senators and presidents have campaigned on promises to create a judiciary that will support Republican policies on matters important to Christian conservatives and Southern voters.

On matters ranging from voting to abortion to COVID-19 mitigation measures to the teaching of history in our schools, Republicans recognize only the freedoms asserted by members of their group.

The behavior of Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee suggests that they are relying on these resentments and grievances to justify their vote against Jackson’s confirmation.

Republican objections

Red herrings and fearmongering have been the apparent GOP strategy with regard to Judge Jackson’s nomination. Graham has claimed that Jackson was the top pick of every “nutjob liberal group.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that he would vote against Jackson’s nomination. McConnell claimed that Jackson — who was confirmed with bipartisan support to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last year and was confirmed in 2013 as a federal district court judge, also with bipartisan support — didn’t “ameliorate real concerns” in the responses she delivered during last week’s questioning.

As they try to paint her as soft on crime, Republicans ignore the endorsements Jackson has gotten from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Fraternal Order of Police, dozens of former law enforcement officers and many conservative and senior judges.

Graham expressed his dismay that President Joe Biden did not select the nominee whom he had recommended, federal Judge J. Michelle Childs, a South Carolinian. While Judge Childs has a distinguished record, The Wall Street Journal (not a “nutjob liberal group”) noted that Jackson’s resume is weightier by traditional measures — and I agree.

Besides, the Constitution places the authority and responsibility for nominating Supreme Court justices on the president, not a U.S. senator from South Carolina.

Right side of history

The norms of democracy have eroded over the past 35 years. Partisans rationalize their complicity by asserting that the other side is worse or even evil. U.S. senators need to take personal accountability and place loyalty to the Constitution and the norms of democracy over partisanship.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and his colleagues will soon have to decide how they will vote on the confirmation of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.

If politicians are inclined to choose unwavering partisanship, they should heed this piece of wisdom from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” When a villager asserted that justice demanded “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.” Tevye responded, “Very good. That way the whole world will be blind and toothless.”

The same could hold true for our democracy and the rule of law.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is well qualified to become the 116th associate justice of the Supreme Court. If Toomey and his fellow Republicans wish to be on the right side of history, they should vote to confirm her as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.