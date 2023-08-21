The Scribbler was talking with an Amish friend. The conversation turned to Welsh Mountain and the Scribbler’s observation in the May 21 column about the gentrification of the area. That includes an increasing number of Amish families moving there and building large homes in the woods.

“One (church) district is without a farmer on top of Welsh Mountain,” the Amish man observed.

What do the Amish in that district do for a living?

“The ladies make quilts. The men have different kinds of small shops. There are some ‘mom and pop’ stores,” he replied.

How unusual is this situation?

“There are Amish who own farms but don’t farm them in five or six other church districts in Lancaster County,” he said, “but I can’t think of another district without any farms.”

The Welsh Mountain Amish live in a picturesque wooded area that was occupied, until recent decades, primarily by impoverished people with rundown properties.

Since late in the 20th century, the area has turned increasingly upscale. In recent years, Amish families have participated in the transformation.

The Scribbler’s friend characterizes the Plain development on Welsh Mountain as “Amish suburbia.”

McCaskey swab

Surviving as an incoming swab at the US Coast Guard Academy means trying to remain invisible.

That was barely possible for Mali Richardson.

Richardson graduated from McCaskey High School in the spring. She is completing a seven-week summer boot camp at the academy in New London, Conn.

Barry Richardson, Mali’s grandfather, reports: “Swabs are kept under constant stress. For example, they have seven n minutes to shower, take care of hair and dress.”

Much of this stress comes from upperclassmen serving as platoon commanders.

In a letter to her Millersville parents, Scott Richardson and Yara Graupera, Mali said this: “Our platoon commander was really mad because no one could spell his name. He yelled, ‘Literally one person here went to my great-grand-daddy’s high school.’ ”

The platoon leader’s name, of course, is McCaskey and his great-grandfather would be John Piersol McCaskey (1837-1935), namesake of the city high school. McCaskey served as a high school principal as well as mayor of Lancaster.

Barry Richardson says Mali doesn’t know her platoon leader’s first name or any other information about him. “Swabs do not ask questions,” Richardson explains. “When he said someone in the platoon was from McCaskey, Mali said nothing. Swabs do not volunteer. They keep their head down and try to stay out of trouble.”

Cliburn revisited

Elizabeth Brown was working a daytime news shift at WGAL Radio on the day pianist Van Cliburn played in Penn Square (Scribbler column, July 23). On her way to her parking spot early on the morning of July 29, 1973, she noticed excavation at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

“One of the wooden water mains under the monument had collapsed,” she recalls. “There was fear that the concert was in danger of cancellation. Some folks even had visions of soldiers and sailors vanishing into a big hole.”

As a news reporter, Brown was happy to get live interviews on a Sunday. Meanwhile, the city’s Public Works Department repaired the damage well before the concert began.

“Every time I hear the Tchaikovsky concerto,” she writes, “I think back to that wonderful night with folks hanging out of the Griest building windows, the soft breeze and an absolutely silent crowd rapt in the music.”

