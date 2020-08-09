It was nearly five months ago when the teaching profession was turned upside down overnight by a pandemic.

This didn’t change who we are or our purpose; we just had to embrace a change in the landscape while still maintaining our purpose.

What I saw as an educator in these past months has been remarkable, and made me proud to be in this profession. It reminded me why I entered teaching.

I saw educators band together and work even harder to be who they are in the classroom, but online. I saw educators collaborate more than ever and be more innovative than ever. Educators not only had a purpose but that purpose drove them to be open to new ideas and new ways of teaching that they may not have embraced before this pandemic. I saw educators step up, with grace and empathy, to teach fellow educators how to more effectively use technology.

So when I hear someone say, “It is time for teachers to do their jobs,” I have to say this in response: We have been doing our jobs and we will continue to do our jobs, no matter what these next months bring our way.

There is not a teacher in this area or the country who doesn’t want to be in the classroom and in front of students. Being apart I think made us realize how important it is that the children know we care. Our relationship with our students is why we do what we do and continue to do it. Whether instruction is online or in the classroom does not change how we care for them. This pandemic does not define our teaching — it just throws into sharp relief why we are educators in the first place.

There are so many uncertainties about what the future, even the near future, holds. I ask the public to have some grace for their school districts and teachers. Know we will continue to work hard for your kids whatever the classroom looks like later this month.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

We did not want this virus, either. We want normalcy again, too. Unfortunately, it is the virus that is dictating what schools will look like.

But help us in the little things that can help keep us all safe. Wear masks, and maintain social distance, and encourage your kids to do the same, so we can all stay healthy.

We also need to stop rhetoric that politicizes education. We are in this together, and together we will educate and take care of one another.

We need the federal and state government to step up and provide the resources necessary to keep all the parties safe in our schools if they are to open at all this school year. We absolutely cannot do this without additional resources. And asking districts to try is irresponsible and potentially harmful to our students and the community as a whole.

So if you think teachers are not doing their jobs, please trust me when I say we never stopped. We are teachers after all, and we overcome and innovate — not to just change the world, but to change dozens of worlds at a time. We will continue to educate, innovate and inspire as long as we are teachers and children need us.

Bryan Hower is a computer science teacher at J.P. McCaskey High School in the School District of Lancaster.