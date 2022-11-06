It is no surprise that inflation and the economy have remained the top issues voters are concerned about. I talk to constituents in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District daily, and they have repeatedly told me they are struggling because of inflation that is the highest it’s been in 40 years.

Behind the consistent feedback from constituents are portraits of individuals who are struggling in this economy. Seniors have put off their retirements or have taken on part-time jobs to be able to make ends meet. One constituent told me that choosing between buying gas and groceries is a weekly question he must answer. Inflation is not just an economic term; it has real-world consequences for our community.

Throughout 2020, as our nation grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation was within historical norms of around 2%. Then, in March 2021, something changed, which kicked off 19 months and counting of debilitating inflation. It was the passage of the so-called American Rescue Plan, which was $1.9 trillion in deficit spending. White House chief of staff Ron Klain proclaimed this “the most progressive domestic legislation in a generation.”

Economists warned that the legislation would lead to higher inflation. Larry Summers, Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, warned about “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.” Marc Goldwein of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget described the American Rescue Plan as pouring “gasoline on the fire” of inflation. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco noted in a report released earlier this year that the American Rescue Plan fueled inflation.

We can clearly conclude that this spending law, championed by President Joe Biden, worsened inflation. This is not fearmongering; this is a fact. And you can count on my opponent voting with Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for more dangerous inflationary spending measures if elected to Congress.

Policy failures

Global macroeconomic forces, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have played a role in causing inflation across the world. Those who attempt to diminish the impact of domestic inflation by pointing to inflation across the globe do so intentionally to misdirect from the real and clear impact that the American Rescue Plan had on inflation in the United States. The U.S. is the leader in the global economy, and it makes sense that the rest of the world followed the trend of worsening inflation.

Similarly, progressives suggest that “corporate greed” is somehow to blame, completely avoiding the failures of Biden’s far-left big government policies.

Now, to address the inflation problem made worse by the American Rescue Plan, the Federal Reserve Board is raising the federal funds rate to make borrowing for consumers more expensive, hoping to slow economic growth and, in turn, ease inflation.

Already struggling with the rising costs of goods and falling real wages, larger purchases like automobiles or homes are harder to afford. It will be harder for small businesses to expand. Our economy will slow down, and the same economists who predicted high inflation believe a recession may be imminent.

Paying the price

All of this is a direct result of policies pushed by the Biden administration, and voted for by the out-of-touch Democratic elites in Congress. Our friends and neighbors are paying the price. A report from the free-market Foundation for Government Accountability indicates that Pennsylvanians are paying an extra $611 a month or $7,333 yearly, thanks to 40-year-high inflation.

The fact of the matter is that Democrats do not have an effective plan to address inflation. Biden carelessly dismissed the impact of inflation by calling it “temporary” last year. Biden attempted to blame spiking gas prices on the “Putin price hike” in spite of Biden’s own efforts to keep his promise to “end fossil fuel.” Congressional Democrats even smugly called a massive tax-and-spending bill the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Their bill, however, will have “no meaningful effect on inflation in the near term,” according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

While the Inflation Reduction Act is ineffective in addressing inflation, it may create new tax headaches for middle-class Americans. The Democrats’ legislation spends more than $45 billion in increased IRS enforcement actions, which I believe will result in more audits on middle-class Americans.

Rather than working to increase domestic energy production, Biden has begged foreign adversaries to increase their production. Rather than lead Congress in passing legislation to reduce permitting times for critical energy infrastructure projects, Biden wanted electric vehicle tax credits for the wealthy and a host of radical Green New Deal priorities. Biden and congressional Democrats do not seem to care about the high cost of gasoline, as indicated by their inaction on increasing domestic production of cheap, cleaner fuels.

U.S. House Republicans have the plan to get our nation back on track. It is our “Commitment to America.” We will work to build an economy that is strong through proven pro-growth tax policies and ending our dependence on foreign nations for oil and goods.

We know pro-growth policies like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act can create a strong economy. I have been repeatedly criticized by the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board and Democratic opponents for calling the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act a game-changer. The facts are clear about the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It is a model policy for building a strong economy, led not by wasteful government spending, but instead by allowing our free enterprise system to succeed.

Consider the impact the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and American Rescue Plan-fueled inflation had on families’ budgets. After the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, median household income increased by more than $5,000 between 2017-2019. Inflation fueled by the American Rescue Plan is, as noted above, costing families $7,333 more a year. Which economy would you choose?

The choice before our nation in this election could not be clearer. My opponent has chosen to align himself with the tax-and-spend Democratic Party of 2022. He will further spend our nation into inflation and debt. House Democrats want to build a bigger government by raising your taxes. I will work to revive the American dream by building an economy with greater opportunity for everyone.

I humbly ask for your vote and pledge to fight for our “Commitment to America” to build a brighter future.

Republican Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.