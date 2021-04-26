As I was taking a long walk recently, the song “Meet in the Middle” by Diamond Rio started playing, and I took a minute to pause and really listen:

I’d start walking your way

You’d start walking mine

We’d meet in the middle

’Neath that old Georgia pine

We’d gain a lot of ground

’Cause we’d both give a little

And there ain’t no road too long

When you meet in the middle

Listening to those lyrics, I immediately thought of all the division in our country today. Maybe if more of us met in the middle, things would start to heal.

Maybe if we stopped blaming others and started thinking about what we could do to make our country a better place, things would start to get better.

If you think about it, there really isn’t an enemy here. The media aren’t the enemy of the people, the police are not the enemy and minorities are not the enemy.

I believe the vast majority of us wanted justice for George Floyd, whose awful murder sparked a spring and summer of protest and serious discussions over racial injustice in America.

Watching the video of Floyd’s killing was difficult for me, as I’m sure it was difficult for many others. And I do believe changes must be made. There’s nothing wrong with making police more aware of diversity, poverty and racism. We can all do better. I don’t understand why changing and improving police tactics is a bad thing. Most law enforcement officers are good people who want to make the world a better place. That’s the very reason they became police officers.

I’m a teacher, and I believe I can be better. I participate in workshops to help improve my teaching techniques, I constantly reflect about what I could have done differently to make a lesson better, and I participate in diversity training.

Let’s remember we’re all human beings. We make mistakes. No one is perfect, so reforming police departments is a good thing, just as reforming education is.

Racism is a problem in America. There is no question that since the Civil War, African Americans have been discriminated against in all aspects of their lives. Has it gotten better? Of course, but it’s still a problem. There is no magic wand that can make all of the bad things that happened just disappear. We have to work together as a society to make things better.

When I see social media posts that read, “So let me get this straight ... rioters and looters aren’t responsible for their actions. But I’m responsible for things people did 200 years ago?” I bristle.

First of all, I have heard no one say that rioting and looting are OK, but peaceful protesting certainly is. And the majority of the protests around the country over the last year have been peaceful.

And, yes we are responsible, to an extent, for what happened 200 years ago, because it has taken too long for equity in this country. Should it really take 200 years?

Recently, we had a president who did very little to calm the division in this country. He actually promoted division, and this troubled me.

When he called the media "the enemy of the people,” I believe that contributed to our division. Many people who repeat it and believe it tune into Fox News and other conservative media outlets.

Again, what’s the answer? No media? That doesn’t sound like a democratic government, does it? We are very lucky that we can choose what we listen to and watch on a daily basis. I just wish more of us turned off conservative and liberal media and turned to media outlets that are middle ground.

Currently, we have a president who is working to mend the division and bring back the integrity of the presidency. Watching it play out can be uncomfortable because, unfortunately, there are people who will sharply criticize him no matter what he does.

Thomas Boswell, a sportswriter for The Washington Post, wrote last June about how the pandemic has also divided Americans, who aren’t team players any more. He wrote, “Our clubhouse is so full of feuding, selfishness, team-last egos and backstabbing that we can’t even agree to wear a face mask during a plague. Our fury is so close to the surface that a few words lead to screams. If the world were a sports league, we would be a franchise falling apart fast.”

There is a lot of middle ground for us to see eye to eye on. We need to bend our thinking, stop posting hurtful and angry rhetoric, listen to each other and educate ourselves instead of being reactionary.

Let’s meet in the middle, work together and avoid falling apart.

Wendy Fellinger lives in Harrisburg and teaches elementary school in York County.