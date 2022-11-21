Trying to make sense of the complexities of politics and the vagaries of events is a lesson in humility.

History may have an inexorable logic. However, no one has been able to figure out what it is. Indeed, not this writer. In my lifetime, events that shaped the course of the future came suddenly and unexpectedly: the development of the atomic bomb, altering the nature of modern warfare and bringing a respite in warfare between great powers; the dramatic success of the civil rights movement, led by a young and unknown Georgia minister; the collapse of the Soviet Union and its Eastern Europe empire, which occurred peaceably and, within months, brought a united Germany into the Western alliance and hopes for the end of the nuclear arms race.

But those hopes for a peaceful future were shattered by the devastation of 9/11, which sent American troops into wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; the COVID-19 pandemic that has challenged decades of material progress and global cooperation; and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s senseless invasion of Ukraine.

Every new event reminds us that historic conflicts never end, and that those countries that adjust are most likely to thrive and prevail.

After World War II, America appeared to be one of those countries. Having won the war, the United States did not conquer its adversaries — it liberated them. Germany and Japan became prosperous and stable democracies and essential alliance partners. Smaller countries such as Granada, South Korea and Kuwait avoided the dictator’s yoke due to American military intervention.

As the 20th century ended and the 21st century began, world trade flourished under American leadership, granting numerous countries the opportunity to emerge from centuries of impoverishment.

Despite the tragically mismanaged Vietnam War and the disgraceful retreat from Afghanistan, America has been a saving grace for many nations.

However, gratitude has not come our way; no American should be startled by that. Gratitude is an unknown quantity in international politics.

But what is startling is the growing lack of appreciation and gratitude within this country.

From self-criticism to self-abasement

We have always been a self-critical people, which is healthy. The civil rights movement challenged the smugness that lurked in 1950s popular culture. Vietnam, Watergate and the oil shocks challenged our self-confidence in the 1970s.

In the 1980s, America was once again reawakened. President Ronald Reagan presided over the reinvigoration of our economy and the careful leadership of our international alliances. What followed was an unprecedented period of global economic growth.

Nonetheless, self-criticism should not metastasize into self-abasement. Sadly, we are seeing too much of that, as we witness the laceration of our once common culture. Whether we like it or not, much of the world counts on us. Without American leadership, the global predators would have a field day.

America put an end to their past rampages. Adolf Hitler was defeated; Josef Stalin was stopped in his tracks; Kim Il-sung was pushed back behind the 38th parallel; Manuel Noriega languished in prison; Saddam Hussein was ousted; and the Soviet gerontocracy went into the ash heap of history.

America’s steel in the world’s spine

Since Pearl Harbor, a strong America has put steel in the spine of our allies. But it was a dream to believe that we had slain all our dragons after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Once hideous dragons are neutralized, others arise — often in a familiar form.

Putin is a creature of Stalin, more reckless and dangerous. Xi Jinping is Mao Zedong in a suit and tie, with dreams of a global empire. Ali Khamenei, the second supreme leader of Iran, could control a nuclear arsenal.

What other countries would thwart any of them? Would the European states alone effectively arm the Ukrainians? Would Japan, South Korea and the Philippines protect Taiwan? Would the Saudi Arabians prevent Iran from becoming a hegemonic terror in the Middle East?

The answer is obvious. Without the United States, these nations would hardly lift a finger and, in all likelihood, would make deals with these dictators — blocking the lesson of Munich out of their minds.

America must have steel in its spine to put steel in the spine of its allies. The generation that led us through the Cold War, having been tempered by the Great Depression and World War II, was fortified and strengthened.

President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural message — “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” — was simply an eloquent expression of the received wisdom.

When some Army reservists who were called up during the 1961 Berlin crisis complained, Kennedy, a World War II combat veteran, told them, “Life is not fair.”

These were words from a generation that did not tolerate coddling grown men. Hard work and delayed gratification became part of their nature — qualities reflected in the politics and culture of that era. Most parents, educators and clergy understood that their task was to guide the young and teach the habits of self-restraint. Duty to the country was embedded in the culture.

That social and political culture is dangerously eroding. Jaded educators teach apocalyptic visions of climate disaster, racial conflict and capitalist collapse. No wonder many of the young embrace victimhood, expect government entitlements, avoid the responsibilities of family and parenthood, diminish their history and dwell on self-actualization.

The consequences are right before us. A plague of violence has rippled through our cities. Gangs commit murders daily. On college campuses, students disrupt speakers and events. Faculty members who challenge the wisdom of diversity, equity and inclusion programs have lost their jobs, and others, in fear, keep silent and avoid controversial subjects.

While some find this pattern appalling and desire a moral reawakening, others seem indifferent.

Consequently, we are mired in discord and dysfunction. Our enemies, seeing all this, smell weakness and opportunity. The shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan whetted the appetite of Putin as he recklessly invaded Ukraine. Had not the Ukrainians valiantly stood their ground, would any country, including ours, have come to their aid?

Americans need a shock to regain their courage and traditions of the past. It is not simply the American future at stake, but the future of all humankind.

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in East Hempfield Township.