None of us wants an America shaped by Vladimir Putin. But we are dangerously close to electing leaders who admire Putin’s “brilliance,” who emulate his cruel and discriminatory tactics and who seek to further divide us — rather than unifying us as the United States of America.

The parallels are striking between Putin and former President Donald Trump. Both are partly funded by oligarchs and both weaponize conspiracy theories to gain public support, keep control and wage unjustified war and insurrection. Both exploit domestic divisions to sow distrust and fear. And neither have a policy agenda to improve the health, education and well-being of their citizens.

These are the classic tactics of autocratic, authoritarian dictators whose only goal is keeping themselves in power by pitting us against each other. Populist autocrats make promises to be a “man of the people,” to fight for those who feel left out, to make their country great and strong again and to restore their people to prosperity.

But instead, they create a web of lies and propaganda, fuel already troubling divisions and crush those who tell the truth.

Billionaire friends of Putin and Trump experience more prosperity in the midst of this division, distraction, chaos and violence, but nothing “trickles down” to those who most need opportunity. Poverty researchers tell us that nearly 60% of U.S. citizens can expect to experience at least one year below the poverty level during their lifetime.

The lies and propaganda that Putin used to justify his continued massacre of the people of Ukraine are a reminder of Trump’s 30,573 false and misleading claims while he was in office (as documented by The Washington Post), and his continued false claim of victory after losing the 2020 election.

Putin’s shutting down of independent news media in Russia and imprisonment of those who do not follow the leader are a sad reminder of the Trump calling the U.S. media “the enemy of the people” and his demonizing of those who do not agree with him — including medical experts.

We see our many divisions in the United States widening: fear of immigrants versus embracing our immigrant history; mask-wearing and vaccinations versus the angry rejection of those measures; pro-life versus pro-choice; restrictions for transgender youth versus acceptance of diversity; and expanding voter access versus restricting voter access.

These divisions are tearing us apart.

We are beginning to resemble Putin’s Russia, where gay and transgender people and immigrants are denigrated and jailed, and where a president can change the constitution to remain in power for decades.

Putin embraces white nationalism in Russia, just as our former president embraced white supremacists like the Proud Boys and neo-Nazis in America. This unleashing of racism stood out shockingly when our U.S. Capitol was attacked by insurrectionists wearing Nazi and Trump T-shirts. Support for Adolf Hitler’s “pure Aryan race” and antisemitism are alive and well.

Historian and journalist Garrett Graff observed that a major reason Putin felt confident launching his invasion of Ukraine was that “the West has been weakened and destabilized, democracy undermined, and political divisions sown in the last five years since he attacked our election in 2016” had paved the way for his invasion.

The Lancet Commission reported that 40% of U.S. deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic could have been prevented. Ignoring and ridiculing science and the wearing of protective masks, attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act rather than strengthening it, and touting bogus cures all contributed to the needless deaths of thousands of Americans from COVID-19.

This is a critical time to be united — not divided. This is the time to embrace diversity — not discrimination. This is the time to defend all of our freedoms for all of our people. This is the time to defend our democracy the way the brave and committed Ukrainians are fighting for their democracy and their lives.

Jill Sunday Bartoli is a resident of Carlisle, Cumberland County, and taught at Elizabethtown College for 20 years.