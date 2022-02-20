The forthcoming midterm elections and the general presidential contest in 2024 may be the most significant polls since 1860. At stake is the future of American democracy as we know it versus the trend toward autocratic government.

The core issue for the forthcoming elections is whether the country will remain a multicultural society or one governed by white supremacy. Although pundits compare this division to America on the eve of the Civil War, it would be more useful to compare it to the aftermath of World War I, when the country turned isolationist and politicians called for “reform” of the immigration laws. In 1924, Congress passed the National Origins Act, which imposed quotas on the numbers of eastern and southern European immigrants allowed to enter the country.

The purpose of the law was to ensure the dominance of the white Anglo-Saxon American majority, which was threatened by the high birth rates of the millions of newcomers — Jews, Italians, Greeks and others who had arrived since the 1870s. The recently arrived immigrants were accused of lacking “an instinct for liberty,” of being genetically unable to perpetuate democracy, thus threatening the ideas that shaped the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

Arriving from countries under authoritarian rule, the new immigrants were accused of bringing with them radical ideas such as Marxism and anarchism, ideologies that threatened the capitalistic fabric of U.S. society. Decades later, these immigrants assimilated into American society, though not before becoming victims of prejudice. Today, the offspring of these immigrants are part of the mosaic of white America.

Despite our celebration of American democracy, below the surface there existed an authoritarian streak that manifested itself in our treatment of people of color. The relegation of Native Americans to reservations, Jim Crow laws, lynching, quotas, segregation and poll taxes were all part of denying full citizenship to parts of our population. The nativism that challenged the ideals of American democracy was never more prevalent than in the 1930s when, against the background of the Great Depression, the maltreatment of people of color was joined by a rise of antisemitic fervor that was unmatched in American history until the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

When President Donald Trump failed to denounce the racism and antisemitism of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, white supremacists, racists, Neo-Nazis and other far-right groups came to believe that they had the tacit support of the president. In essence, the genie of racial hatred came out of the shadows and into the mainstream of American life, which subsequently set the stage for those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

When President Trump, without evidence, promoted the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, his followers supported his lie as a call to action, which resulted not only in the events of Jan. 6, but led battleground state legislatures to pass voter suppression laws, with the objective of preserving the majority white vote.

Trump’s Big Lie was not without precedent. Adolf Hitler’s political strategy, both before and after he was appointed chancellor of Germany, was to use a big lie, too. In his 1925 manifesto, Hitler wrote that “the broad masses” are more likely to “fall victims to the big lie than the small lie,” because most people will not believe that someone would “have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.”

The fear that the next two elections will test whether democracy will be sustainable or move in the direction of an Orwellian future also stems from the manner in which the democratic process has been manipulated by the former president.

Trump is not Hitler, but there are similarities in his use of the authoritarian playbook. Past dictators such as Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Benito Mussolini, among others, have always demanded total loyalty from their followers, as Trump does.

The Republican Party as presently constituted is in near-total lockstep with Trump, demanding that his followers accept the validity of the Big Lie as a litmus test for their loyalty to him. Trump has threatened to support primary challenges against those who recognized the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election that put Joe Biden in the White House. Trump’s intimidation is backed by a base of millions of supporters.

Hitler had his private army in the form of the SA (also known as the brownshirts), which engaged in violent acts against those opposed to the Nazis.

Trump has the backing of militia groups and white nationalist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, which attempted on his behalf a violent coup to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump’s use of the authoritarian playbook also includes attacks on the media. In his effort to delegitimize the media, he encouraged his followers to regard news organizations as the enemy of the people, as “fake news” and “alternative facts.”

Because of all of the above, this year’s midterms and the next presidential election will determine the future of our democracy. Does democracy survive or will it fall into the rabbit hole of authoritarianism? Sadly, this is no exaggeration.

Jack R. Fischel is an emeritus professor of history at Millersville University and founder of the university’s Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide. He has authored or edited multiple books on the Holocaust; his latest is “Historical Dictionary of the Holocaust,” published in 2020.