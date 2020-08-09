Someone in a neighborhood I often walk through has created a stunning river of color in the swale that separates her yard from her neighbor’s.

This ripple of bright green sparkles with jewels in fuchsia and tangerine, lemon yellow and periwinkle: zinnias, coreopsis, bachelor buttons, forget-me-nots. Whether an adult or a child, a bee or a butterfly, one can’t come upon it without stopping to absorb its beauty, claim its calm for one’s own.

As I pause to take a picture, the young mother who created it is sitting on her front stoop with her children. Her son, perhaps 5 or 6 years old, sees me and alerts his mother. “Look, Mommy. That lady’s taking a picture.”

She looks up and smiles, “Take all the pictures you want.” Her son beams proudly.

What a priceless gift she’s given her neighbors, many of us she doesn’t know. And an immeasurable gift to her son, who will surely carry some seeds of generosity and beauty as well as a knowledge of gardening into whatever he becomes.

Gardening has enjoyed a surge of popularity during the pandemic, understandably so. The opportunity to nurture something from seed to fruit is therapeutic, a way to have a sense of purpose along with fresh air and exercise. A great many of our current era “victory” gardens are vegetables, a way to extend one’s grocery budget and give something useful to neighbors, whether tomatoes and zucchini or basil and parsley. We enjoy it while we can, while the days are long and the sun is warm.

I admit it: I’m a bit of a sleuth as I take my daily exercise. I’m a latecomer here, having grown up in the Midwest, worked in some large metropolitan areas and recently retired to small-town America. We have many differences, these neighbors and I, and I’m always delighted when I happen upon our common denominators. We want many of the same things for our families, and yet the blinders we’ve acquired sometimes get in the way.

A few people have put political signs in their yards, but most are still mum, though I imagine they’ve already decided. I can see through open drapes that some people are watching Fox News and some have tuned in to “Good Morning America.” I don’t watch either myself. One man doing yardwork has his radio cranked up for the day’s news. As I close in on it, I’m surprised to find that it’s NPR.

I come upon another walker I know by sight. She has stopped to chat with two neighbors, all well-distanced, sharing concerns about the pandemic. I catch a comment or two, “They think it’s a hoax because they don’t know anyone who has it. If they only knew firsthand!” Ah yes, the bane of the nefarious “they” who don’t think like us. I toss in two cents and keep walking as they smile and nod in solidarity.

Helping others is on many people’s minds amid the cacophony of dissent and despair. One of my neighbors has begun a project to collect new underwear for homeless adults and children. She is moved to tears over the hardships that are increasingly evident all around us. Another neighbor has zealously crocheted her way through isolation, creating dozens of afghans she hopes will bring comfort and hope to people suffering from cancer. We still care and show it in different ways.

I went back a few days later for another look at the stream of flowers and encountered a woman walking her dog. She spoke to me with a foreign accent, “Beautiful, isn’t it?”

“Yes, indeed,” I enthusiastically agreed. She obviously wasn’t from around here either.

I’m already planning to walk this way next year, hoping that this mother and son plant the flowers again. I hope that by then the beautiful, the caring, the kind and the tolerant will have overtaken much that has become ugly, divisive and intolerant. I hope we can make America — not just again, but anew.

Marcia Carle lives in Lancaster County. Having retired from a career in communications and development, she is now devoted to personal writing projects, making music and exploring diverse ideas.