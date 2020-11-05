It remains too early to know exactly what has happened in the 2020 U.S. election. With many votes yet to be counted, the fate of the presidency — not to mention the Senate, the House and state legislatures across the country — has been decided, but we are still waiting to find out what that decision is.

Like everyone else, I am sitting on pins and needles, though my perspective is a bit different from past elections.

Through a Fulbright scholarship sponsored by the U.S. State Department, I am currently studying for a master’s degree in politics at the University of Manchester in Great Britain. Watching our election unfold from abroad has its challenges and its advantages, but perhaps what is most striking — and something I confess I lose sight of at times when living at home — is how closely others pay attention to what goes on in the United States.

One of the tenets of the Fulbright program is cultural exchange and, in the past 24 hours, I have done a good bit of it.

On Tuesday night, I attended a prayer meeting and Bible study at a local Manchester church. As we wrapped up the study and headed into prayer, without hesitation, the Mancunians in the group volunteered to pray for the United States of America — not for a particular electoral outcome, but for wisdom, peace, forbearance and reconciliation. It was, to be candid, a touching and humbling moment for an American abroad and a stark reminder that what happens in the United States echoes around the world.

When I woke up Wednesday morning, my British roommate seemed almost mesmerized by the chaos. Ultimately, what happens doesn’t affect me too much, he said, but — he hastened to add — in a broader sense, it feels like it affects everyone. As I attended (virtually) my first seminar of the day, a sense of bewildered bemusement at how a candidate could declare himself the victor before all the votes are counted echoed throughout the Zoom room.

Meanwhile, the BBC intoned that America faces the prospect of a constitutional crisis and that an existential threat to the future of the global liberal democratic project looms.

And, perhaps most strikingly, as I opened Twitter (never a wise move), I stumbled on a tweet from the U.S. Embassy in Abidjan, capital of the Western African nation of Côte d’Ivoire, which is experiencing its own electoral turmoil and the possibility of civil strife.

“We urge all parties, groups and individuals to engage in inclusive dialogue to find peaceful solutions to their disagreements and to heal national divisions,” the embassy’s statement read. “Grievances related to the presidential election should be resolved peacefully and transparently through legal processes.”

How ironic.

In the coming days, Americans have the opportunity to vindicate the message our State Department sends to other nations by the power of our example — or to undermine it entirely.

Like it or not, America is a city on a hill. Whether that city is shining or smoldering largely depends on how we act.

I recently heard a British commentator say, “Americans have many virtues, but patience tends not to be one of them.”

I think he is right.

But let’s hope — and, more importantly, let’s commit — that tolerance and democratic rule of law might be among them.

Two months ago, I wrote in these pages that this election threatened to puncture whatever last threads of unity hold our country together.

I would reiterate that piece’s closing lines:

“Only we, the citizens of this republic, can choose to exercise patience as our votes are counted, knowing that it might take more than a few hours to ensure that our fellow citizens’ voices can be heard along with our own.

“And only we, the citizens of this republic, can choose to wake up the morning after the results are announced, look out at our country — with its enduring systemic inequalities, its wildly diverse population, its amazing mix of cities, suburbs, rural communities and towns — and decide that this is a nation, an idea, worth fighting for.”

The America I love remains worth fighting for, but that is going to require all of us to take a deep breath and remember that our fellow citizens have a say in what happens, too. It is out of many — e pluribus — that we become one — unum. May it be so.

Benjamin Pontz is a Strasburg native and Gettysburg College graduate. A recipient of a Fulbright scholarship, he is studying for a master’s degree in governance and public policy at the University of Manchester in England. He previously worked as a reporter for PA Post and WITF.