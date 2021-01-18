What if, this year, we skipped Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

I can already hear the confused objection — “But we need Dr. King’s memory now, more than ever!”

I submit to you that, in fact, we do not. We do not, because for 53 years, we have had the gift of his memory, his writings, his example, and with those we have done precious little. Many of his exhortations were more radical than we can comfortably embrace, and so we have simply ignored them.

When he was still with us, King issued a call to the broader American society that we must meet the challenges presented to us by the evils of war, poverty and racism.

Can we really say since then that we as a nation have retreated from war in any serious way? We have been at war in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, all in my relatively short lifetime.

Can we claim to have beaten back the scourge of poverty, lifted the have-nots up with dignity, or given them back their rightful share of our nation’s resources? The official poverty rate in 2018 was only one percentage point lower than it was in 1968. Have we recognized the value of organized labor to the working class?

And racism — have we conquered racism? Then why, in the midst of a global pandemic, did hundreds of thousands of American citizens take to the streets to decry a system that continues to deliver death sentences to countless Black people because we are presumed a threat?

If Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s estimation means anything to us at all, we must acknowledge that we have failed every test. For even his least demanding words, oft-quoted, set a bar we have not yet willed ourselves to reach. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

Consider those persons who persist in shaming panhandlers and unhoused members of our community, all while demanding more supportive dollars from the federal government for their businesses.

Consider those who wreaked havoc at the U.S. Capitol, wearing shirts that made their lust for genocide known; those who beat a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher; those who watched, said and did nothing, then waited for a charter bus to return them to the comfort of their homes. Consider our elected officials who aided and abetted all these atrocities, but will part their lips and utter the late reverend’s name on this day. The sheer irony damns his memory.

Any attempt to judge these persons by the “content of their character” is met with mouth-agape shock at the “divisiveness of this rhetoric” and calls instead for “unity.” Poor “unity,” a word beaten to death and stretched beyond recognition by those whose fear of conflict compels them to idly tolerate racism, sedition and murder.

Perhaps this is the year that we take a pause from Martin Luther King Jr. Day to allow him a respite from turning in his grave, and to save ourselves some face. Maybe the “great man” theory of history has had its day, and we should let Dr. King rest easily among the angels without concern for his evaluation. Maybe it is time to be done with the expectations of dead men.

Besides, we have bigger fish to fry: We are failing each other. We are failing ourselves.

This is personal — systemic, but not abstract. Our cult of white supremacy and carelessness toward one another are killing us — the nurse, the politician, the worship leader, the small business owner, the mother of four — all of us. It killed Brian Sicknick, Heather Heyer and Ashli Babbitt. It killed Rosanne Boyland who, in a sick irony only this world could create, attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally carrying a “Don’t Tread On Me” flag and was reportedly trampled to death later that day at the Capitol.

But if we must remain bound to our tradition of dutiful holiday observance, we would do well to consider the words of the late reverend, when he said, “The question now, is whether America is prepared to do something massively, affirmatively, and forthrightly about the great problem we face in the area of race and the problem which can bring the curtain of doom down on American civilization if it is not solved.”

Doomsayer is not a role that I typically assume, but the long-hidden fault lines in American society are rattling loudly, and it is rare that most of us offer anything other than an idle wish for peace in reply. As my able and eloquent friend, Lancaster activist Savannah Thorpe, pointed out recently, the reality of these United States and their stated values have been in conflict from the beginning, and those conflicts punish the poor and the “other” most severely.

You may be surprised to learn that I am optimistic about what this nation is capable of. But I am also not naive about its transgressions. What we watched at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was not an anomaly, but the inevitable result of the path we have been on since the killing of Martin Luther King Jr., perhaps since Reconstruction. This is a result that American society has largely allowed for, though the man tried to warn us.

Maybe this is the year that we choose to speak differently to ourselves on this day. Instead of repeating the futile statement “Martin Luther King Jr. deserves to be celebrated,” we should ask ourselves the question, “Do we even deserve to celebrate?”

Perhaps this time would be better spent working.

Ismail Smith-Wade-El is president of Lancaster City Council.