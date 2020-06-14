Racism is still a major issue in today’s America, with bias based on skin color, race and perceived nationality.

Adding to this, and creating further division and complications, is the brutality from some of the people who are supposed to protect us: the police.

In 1967, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Racial injustice is still the Negro’s burden and America’s shame.”

Most people today know what is no longer acceptable, but still it seems that every single day we read or hear examples of privileged white Americans endangering the lives of African American individuals.

A recent example was a white woman antagonizing an African American man trying to peacefully bird-watch in New York’s Central Park after he simply asked her to follow the rules and put a leash on her dog. After seeing the video, it was blatantly clear that a divide still exists between races, and that a racist white woman could exploit racist law enforcement and possibly get an innocent man killed. This is just one instance of many.

Currently, we are living through a pandemic that has been hard on all of us. But how about those who have been attacked in public for being Asian because of the twisted idea that every individual of Chinese — or even just Asian — descent is to blame for COVID-19? It is absolutely disgraceful and unacceptable, and it is unconscionable that Asian Americans are being targeted because of the stereotyping of a country. Perhaps this should not be surprising, however, as President Donald Trump labeled the novel coronavirus “the Chinese virus” and blamed the Chinese for the events that have unfolded.

According to The New York Times, a woman named Yuanyuan Zhu said “a middle-aged man started shouting at her while she was walking to her gym and then spat at her as she waited to cross the street.”

In February, according to PhillyVoice.com, a 16-year-old student was beaten and hospitalized in Los Angeles in what officials called “racial backlash,” caused by stereotypes surrounding the coronavirus. That website reported that a video had captured an Asian man in New York City “minding his own business before a bucket of water was dumped on him. He confronted and fought his attacker.” It also reported on a video showing a “possibly racially motivated attack” on an Asian couple by juveniles in a Philadelphia subway station.

Perhaps the hardest thing to accept is the racism and injustice within the police system. There are too many examples to mention — but the May 25 police killing of George Floyd is among the worst. African Americans are told, “As long as you follow the rules, do what you’re told, and stay out of trouble, you’ll be safe” — and then they witness their compliant friends and family being harmed and even killed by the police, our “protectors.”

Some would say that racism is not nearly as bad as it used to be and that America has come a long way. I completely agree; I find it amazing to see how much things have changed. But there is so much work still to be done.

Just because we have come so far does not mean we can ignore the obvious division and racism that still exist in America today.

Change must continue to happen for the United States to truly be free and equal for every individual.

“We must face the hard fact that many Americans would like to have a nation which is a democracy for white Americans but simultaneously a dictatorship over black Americans,” King said. “We must face the fact that we still have much to do in the area of race relations.”

Again, that was in 1967.

Fifty-three years later, we still have much to do.

Kara Lane just completed 11th grade at Solanco High School.