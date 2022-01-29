Each day, we read and hear of many more children and adults contracting COVID-19, especially with the surge of the omicron variant.

It is very clear that most of this could have been avoided through widespread vaccination, the use of quality masks and social distancing. This certainly is true for public and private schools in the country.

The recent issues in schools regarding the virus and its variants clearly warrant closer attention. Noisy and aggressive parents and others have pressured and threatened local school board members and administrators to force schools to open “regularly” — while ignoring all we know about the virus.

Most schools have relaxed their standards and vigilance, allowing unprotected or inadequately protected students to attend schools with other students, causing COVID-19 infections to increase rapidly.

It seems to many that fully open schools and online learning are the only two options.

As a person who has been the chair of the education departments at two local colleges — Franklin & Marshall and Elizabethtown — my experience offers an alternative for those districts that have been forced to put all students together in schools.

It has long been a pattern in American education to assign students to classroom areas based on their inherent characteristics and needs. The pandemic has just added another set of characteristics to be considered.

I and my teacher education and content faculty colleagues have observed student teachers weekly in many schools within our four-county area. I have even flown to South Dakota several times to monitor student teachers at the Pierre Indian Learning Center there. (I obviously did not visit them weekly.) Our visits were to see how well our instruction served these students and to work with them, their teachers and building administrators on optimizing their interactions and instruction. Virtually all schools we visited have more than one classroom at each grade level. Some have many more.

Districts should assign students to those classrooms based on their vaccination status and on their willingness to abide by masking and distancing standards. As many classrooms as needed should be reserved for those students whose parents are not willing to care for them fully.

In smaller districts, students could be assigned to other schools where these special classrooms have been established. The classrooms should be isolated as much as possible, in wings or floors of the building, from those classrooms serving other students. The isolated students should be kept separate for busing, lunch, recess and other group activities.

Perhaps students who do not enjoy such limitations might begin to move beyond the care their parents have given them, so that they can move to a protected classroom.

Knowing the dedication of teachers as I do, I’m confident that enough teachers could be found to deal with the isolated students, even if they are not necessarily excited about doing so. Special attention would need to be made for distancing and classroom barriers, but I know they could make it work.

Whatever we do, we should not mix students together to spread the all-too-serious dangers. In-class instruction very clearly is to be preferred for student academic and personal growth, but students should not have to become infected to get it. We all should be smarter than this, and we should act in appropriate ways.

Classroom assignment based on student history and behavior is an excellent way to do this, and it can quite easily be handled efficiently and effectively. We just need to do it as soon as possible, so that our schools can function safely.

Terry W. Blue, Ph.D., is an Elizabethtown College emeritus professor of education.