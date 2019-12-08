One of the biggest questions in the back of people’s minds today is this: Are the electronics we trust listening to us? Every time we tell an Amazon Alexa to play a song or tell Apple’s Siri to “call mom,” the device is “listening.” But is that the only time?
Amazon employs thousands of people around the world to help improve the Alexa digital assistant, Bloomberg News reported. The employees explained how they have listened to recordings to help eliminate the gaps in Alexa’s understanding of human speech and to help Alexa better respond to commands.
Even though Amazon just wants to improve its product, the fact that Alexa is listening all the time means consumers are suffering a huge lack of privacy.
For instance, the employees explained to Bloomberg how they have picked up some recordings that people would rather keep quiet: for example, someone “singing off-key in the shower,” or “a child screaming for help.” Obviously, knowing that the Alexa can hear all these things makes people feel uncomfortable.
That is not all the employees have heard: Some recordings “are upsetting or possibly criminal,” Bloomberg reported, noting that Amazon employees have picked up what they believe was a sexual assault; when they feel stressed about this kind of thing, they go to an internal chat room.
Although Amazon cannot do anything with the recording because of confidentiality, it still is unsettling that Amazon employees can hear everything happening in your home.
Even with this information, however, people will keep buying Alexas, and that is why Amazon will not stop recording.
Although the Alexa plays your favorite music, is it worth having to feel self-conscious about what you are saying in your own home?
Faith Steffy is a junior at Cocalico High School.