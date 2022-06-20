The Scribblers live in a house built on a rock shelf well above the Little Conestoga Creek in Manor Township. When we purchased the house in 1981, we asked the owners how high Tropical Storm Agnes had driven the creek’s water in June 1972. The water had risen to the fifth of 28 wood steps up to the house from the floodplain.

Since then we have experienced dozens of floods. The highest of them lapped over only the third step.

Fifty years after the storm, Agnes remains the natural disaster of record in this region and far beyond. The flood did not reach our house, but it ruined thousands of others, many of them along the Susquehanna River and its tributaries. Agnes caused more than $2 billion in damages and killed well over 100 people.

Now we have a complete record of that disaster in Gary Letcher’s 310-page “Bold Forecast: The Hurricane Agnes Deluge,” published by Penn Del Press last month. Letcher, a retired environmental lawyer who lives in Lewes, Delaware, has blended written accounts with multiple interviews to create a detailed study of the catastrophe.

For those born since 1972, “Agnes” may be just another name of a hurricane-turned-tropical-storm. Older residents remember it as what President Richard Nixon called it at the time: “the worst natural disaster in the whole of America’s history.”

Hurricane Agnes made landfall near Panama City, Florida, on June 19, 1972. It lost much of its force before strengthening again into a tropical storm and heading along a wide, destructive path north through 12 states.

Agnes actually produced two major flooding events in this area. First it dumped over 15 inches of rain in the Harrisburg area, much of it on June 21. That amount of precipitation overwhelmed area streams and filled low-lying areas. The Susquehanna rose to a near-record level and slowly began to recede.

Then the moving storm dumped even more rain in upstate New York. That water washed down tributaries to overfill the Susquehanna. So the river rose again on June 23, this time to a record level, causing widespread destruction.

Letcher relates what was happening during the storm at various places and times. He explains how threatening this storm was to both the forecasters and flood managers who tried to get a grip on its magnitude and to tens of thousands of residents who had to flee homes and businesses.

The flood forced the staff of Harrisburg’s Patriot News to abandon the building by boat; the newspaper receptionist fell out and drowned. In Lancaster County, eight people died, including an Amish father and baby after their buggy dipped into a washout along the Pequea Creek and got tangled in a tree.

The loss of life here was greater than in the Wilkes-Barre area, but the damage there was the greatest along the river. A supposedly waterproof levee, hastily raised several feet by make-shift sandbags, broke and residents ran for their lives. Five drowned as floodwaters ravaged 12 miles along both sides of the river.

Throughout the book, Letcher relates curious incidents that provide a continual sense of nature running raw throughout the region. For example, 2,500 coffins washed out of the Forty Fort cemetery north of Wilkes-Barre and floated downstream on the flood.

Letcher has done justice to a miserably memorable event in our natural history. Numerous photos of flooded areas help tell the story. More detailed maps would have helped even more.

