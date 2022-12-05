On Dec. 7, 1941, Sylvia Klinestever Shellenberger and six other teenage girls were listening to pop songs on a radio when a man interrupted the music to announce that Japan had bombed the U.S. Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor. “This means war!” the man said.

The girls looked at each other. “Where’s Pearl Harbor?” they asked. Then they headed quickly for their Columbia homes.

“I was crying big tears because I knew my brothers were going to go,” Shellenberger told an Arizona newspaper reporter many years later. “Then I said to myself, I’m going to go, too.”

The Navy rejected Shellenberger because she was too young at 18 and again at 19, but in 1943 she finally became a WAVE on her 20th birthday. One of the first American women to join the armed forces, she served stateside, assisting doctors caring for wounded sailors.

“We led the way for women,” she told the reporter. “We broke the glass ceiling.”

Shellenberger was born in Columbia in 1923. She attended schools there and, after the war, married Jim Shellenberger. They raised three children in Columbia and then in Lancaster. One of those children was Kurt Shellenberger, of Manheim Township, who supplied this Scribbler item.

The senior Shellenbergers retired to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, in 1981. Jim Shellenberger died in 2016. Sylvia died two months ago.

Manheim's strongman

A number of writers have lifted ballpoint pens or tapped computer keys to write about Jack Fasig (1894-1951), the so-called “Manheim Giant” who was so strong he could heft baby elephants.

Mike Gerhard, who last appeared in this column six years ago, has just published a children’s book called “Gentle Giant: A Story of Jack Fasig, Legend of Lancaster.” Gerhard wrote and illustrated the book.

The book shows Fasig, who was 7 feet tall and weighed 400 pounds, hefting 250 pounds with one arm and lifting a child with one finger. Once, when a farmer and his donkey could not budge a huge rock, Fasig picked up the rock and heaved it far out of the field.

There’s a moral to the story, of course: “(Fasig) used his great strength to help others,” Gerhard writes. “Jack knew that with great power came a greater responsibility.”

The book is available from Amazon or from Gerhard at mgkarate50@gmail.com.

A missing dollar

One of the earliest congregations of the Church of the United Brethren in Christ was located southeast of New Holland in Green Bank. That congregation became Ranck’s Church, which eventually settled into a building on the southeast corner of what is now Main Street and Diller Avenue.

Church leaders broke ground there for a new church building in 1922. The cornerstone was laid first and then the congregation erected the building, which eventually became the Evangelical United Methodist Church.

When contemporary congregants removed the cornerstone on the building's 100th anniversary three months ago, they expected to find a time capsule with church papers, a copy of the New Holland Clarion, a Bible and a 1922 silver dollar.

Everything was there — except the silver dollar.

“We guess that some dear soul, when everyone’s backs were turned, stole the coin,” says Richard Conner, the church's interim minister.

If that is so, and if the coin was passed down through the thief’s family, a standard 1922 Peace dollar today is worth about $20 to $30.

When the cornerstone is replaced later this month, a new time capsule behind it will contain both 1922 and 2022 silver dollars.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.