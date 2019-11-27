Anyone who watched all or even some of the House impeachment inquiries this month must find it impossible to believe that President Donald Trump did not withhold an invitation to the White House and $391 million in military assistance from Ukraine until Ukrainians said they would investigate the allegedly corrupt dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Call it what you want — extortion, bribery or quid pro quo — but clearly Trump withheld the money and invitation until he could be assured that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would announce a political investigation into the Bidens.
Republicans said there was no extortion because the Ukrainians had no knowledge that the aid money was being held up. Testimony by Pentagon official Laura Cooper reported that her staff had fielded questions from Ukrainian officials about why the assistance money was being delayed — well before the infamous July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy. Ukrainians knew that something was hindering the delivery of the aid.
As Ukrainian citizens and soldiers in eastern Ukraine faced death from shellings from Russian forces, pressure on Zelenskiy to make an announcement was mounting. William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified that Zelenskiy was planning to do a September interview with CNN. In that interview, Zelenskiy would make a public statement on the investigations for which Trump had pushed. After a whistleblower complained about the matter, and U.S. House investigations were announced Sept. 9, the interview did not happen.
Republicans have insisted that since the military aid was eventually released, there’s no issue here. But the aid wasn’t released until Sept. 11.
Republicans also have maintained that there were no firsthand accounts of the phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy. But it turned out that a number of foreign service professionals had been on the call and testified that it was clear (and alarming) to them that the president wanted a favor from his Ukrainian counterpart — an investigation of the Bidens, private U.S. citizens.
Actually, the testimony before the Intelligence Committee indicated that Trump only wanted a Ukrainian announcement that there would be an investigation. Any actual investigations were irrelevant.
Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, testified that Trump was directing this effort. Referring to Trump’s personal lawyer, Sondland testified, “Mr. (Rudy) Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the president.”
When asked if there had been a quid pro quo, Sondland responded “yes.”
Republicans have countered that Biden did the same thing when he threatened to withhold money until Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s former top prosecutor, was fired. Biden’s actions were, however, high-profile, transparent and in line with European allies and the International Monetary Fund — and not for personal gain.
Importantly, Michael McFaul, U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, confirmed on Twitter that what Biden was carrying out was Obama administration policy, which was based on “a shared view in many capitals, multilateral lending institutions, and pro-democratic Ukrainian civil society.” Political partisans say Biden broke U.S. laws in pushing for Shokin’s ouster but, in fact, he was implementing official U.S. policy.
Alarmingly, Republicans assert there is evidence that Ukraine — not Russia — interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. This flies in the face of every report from the president’s own intelligence agencies; Russian interference has been well documented, including, notably, in a report issued by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee.
Fiona Hill, who served as Trump’s top expert on Russia on the National Security Council, said this to the House Intelligence Committee: “Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and that perhaps somehow for some reason Ukraine did.
“This is a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”
At this time, there is a strong case that Trump and his henchmen attempted to extort an announcement that there would be Ukrainian investigations into both the Bidens and the (largely fictional) role that Ukraine played in the 2016 elections in exchange for freeing up the aid money and inviting Zelenskiy to the White House.
These questions remain: Does this behavior rise to the level of impeachment? If there is no impeachment, what does that mean for congressional oversight of the executive branch?" And, importantly, what would it mean for Trump’s claim that the Constitution “gives me the right to do whatever I want as president”?
Jacques Gibble is a Lancaster Township resident and retired Penn State University professor.