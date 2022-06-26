Title IX was and is a very good thing, as Winnie the Pooh might say. When Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 became law, it prohibited sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives funding from the federal government.

The most visible, best-known and most welcomed effects of Title IX can be seen in girls’ and women’s athletics, but, actually, the law unveiled a panoply of potential impacts that are still being unpacked today. Immediately after its passage, curricular distinctions between boys and girls became untenable. Attention to pathways for girls and women into scientific, mathematical and technical careers has been increased as a result of this legislation.

More recently, Title IX has been used to shed light on sexual assault and sexual harassment.

State and local “bathroom laws” directed at transgender persons have been suspect under Title IX. But clarity on that issue, and broader ones affecting transgender people, could be on the way with Title IX rules changes proposed by the Biden administration Thursday.

“If the proposal is realized, it would compel schools to accommodate transgender students by allowing them to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity, ban bullying based on their gender identity and ensure they are addressed by their correct pronouns,” The Washington Post reported. “Schools that do not rectify the problem are subject to investigations and risk losing their federal funding.”

Living through history

I lived through the advent of Title IX and have had a front-row seat for the changes in women’s athletics as a player, coach, parent and grandparent over the past 50 years.

While most schools in Lancaster County had basketball teams for girls prior to Title IX, only a few offered more — usually softball or field hockey.

When I selected a college after a high school playing career in basketball — at Lancaster Catholic High School under Pat Wallace — that included two undefeated seasons, I could not find a school that offered the opportunity both for highly competitive basketball and a top-quality academic challenge.

I opted for the academics at Bucknell University in 1970 and arrived to find a club team playing eight games a season. It was better than nothing. Still, I was more than happy two years later when Title IX required the development of a varsity team and a competitive schedule.

Since then, I have been witness to opportunities expanded beyond my imagination. Just four years after I graduated from high school, a Lancaster Catholic team that included my two younger sisters, still coached by Wallace, won the very first Pennsylvania state championship in basketball for girls.

Today, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has many fine teams in sports that include field hockey and lacrosse, track and cross country, volleyball and basketball, swimming and diving, tennis and golf, riflery and bowling, gymnastics and even wrestling. In addition, cheerleading is recognized as an athletic endeavor.

Bucknell is now a perennially successful participant in the NCAA Division I Patriot League. Elite universities such as Stanford and Notre Dame have nationally ranked teams in multiple sports. Young women no longer have to choose between academic and athletic excellence.

Unfortunate consequences

Today, as a direct result of Title IX, girls and women can participate in athletics with organized leagues, championships, reasonably paid coaches, medical and training support, and reliable transportation.

But like other groundbreaking policy efforts, Title IX is a very good thing with some unfortunate consequences. Here are three: a sharp decline in the number of women coaching women; the sometimes weird arithmetic with respect to male and female programs at the college level; and the predictable but not always desirable automatic default to a male model of sport.

The 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education stands as an important legal milestone because it was a public and political acknowledgment that unequal treatment of people on account of their color was built into the way we ran our educational world.

Title IX was and is important for the same reason — as a public and political acknowledgment that our educational institutions limited the opportunities of girls and women.

However, these advances have not come without costs. The Brown v. Board of Education decision ultimately resulted in the closing of a woefully underfunded system of all-Black schools, many of which were nonetheless bastions of Black excellence.

Too many Black teachers found themselves desegregated out of their jobs. Today, we bemoan the lack of teachers of color even as that situation was created, at least in part, by an ostensibly very good thing.

A similar unfortunate consequence followed the passage of Title IX and persists today. Before Title IX, 90% of all coaches of girls’ and women’s sports were female; today nearly 60% of paid coaches in all women’s sports are male (and largely white).

With the development of leagues and the attendant media coverage, roughly equivalent salaries, greater publicity and praise for the coaches, male coaches found those positions more desirable. Male athletic directors, powered by an implicit bias that men would know better than women how to coach track, basketball or even softball, hired (and hire today) male coaches, even when qualified women are available.

Meanwhile, as schools and colleges have wrestled with Title IX over the past 50 years, providing opportunities for females has meant limiting opportunities for males.

Adding soccer and lacrosse teams for women can mean cutting or limiting those same teams for men. This is, in part, because of the behemoth that is football. In truth, the cuts to men’s programs are not made to provide teams for girls and women so much as they are made to maintain the status quo of football, with its squads that are two, three or four times the size of typical athletic teams.

One local institution cut men’s track and demanded more players on the women’s basketball team to counter-balance Title IX-required numerical parity. This is an unfortunate consequence.

The final unfortunate consequence is a matter of quality, not quantity. What constitutes a successful, rewarding and truly educative athletic program?

When Title IX became law, the answer to that question was assumed. Let’s do for girls and women what we have done for boys and men — never mind the abuses and bad behavior in boys’ and men’s athletics.

Shady recruiting practices, cheap shots, year-round training demands, single-sport specialization, flashy uniforms and a failure to respect one’s opponents crept in. The postgame socializing between teams that marked women’s contests before Title IX, the focus on the joy of competition and the idea of women as role models for other women were out.

Girls and women have benefited from improvements in strength training and sports psychology, as have boys and men, no doubt. Still, I confess to more than occasional doubts about the loss of a broader understanding of the value of sport, especially today, when so much of athletics seems mired in economic considerations.

Vigilance needed

Today, we acknowledge the very good thing that is Title IX. Programming on ESPN and elsewhere is spotlighting women’s accomplishments in honor of this anniversary. Let’s watch, learn and be proud of what has been.

But vigilance and continued political action are needed. Even women in positions of leadership have a hard time imagining parity for males and females, as we saw in French Open director Amelie Mauresmo’s decision to put eight men’s tennis matches on prime-time television, versus just one women’s match.

More deeply disturbing is the recently passed Ohio state law — partly mimicked by the Hempfield School District school board — that will require scrutiny of any “suspect” female athlete. Such requirements could ultimately result in school boards and university administrations including a gynecological exam as part of the athletic physical for every female athlete (on the advice of solicitors).

Still, for today, there is much to celebrate. The members of the perennially successful U.S. women’s national soccer team will now receive the same compensation as their male counterparts.

While the men’s College World Series of baseball is wrapping up in Omaha, Nebraska, the women’s softball team from the University of Oklahoma just topped off a dominant season with its own College World Series title.

The sports pages of this newspaper have been alive with tales of the Manheim Township High School girls’ lacrosse team’s success and the six varsity letters earned in one school year by Columbia High School’s Emily Gambler. And, closer to home, my granddaughters will have opportunities I could only have wished for.

Barbara Stengel lives in Lancaster.