Two years ago, the world watched as the Taliban took Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan — declaring an end to the country’s democratic experiment, reversing gains made in education for women, and signaling certain persecution for the Afghans who aided the American mission as translators, scouts, local guides and support staff.

I distinctly remember receiving the call from Church World Service headquarters just two days prior, asking for staff volunteers to be deployed to the U.S. military bases where Afghan evacuees would be arriving. We scrambled and quickly compiled a list of staff who could leave at a moment’s notice, with six Church World Service Lancaster staff members ultimately joining these initial welcome efforts.

This deployment was the first hint at the nature of the work that was to come — a frantic and sometimes overwhelming situation that would require sacrifice and selflessness. In the following days and months, the whole of the Lancaster County community came together in exactly this way, opening homes and welcoming Afghans resettled in our community. Since then, Afghan neighbors have become invaluable friends, co-workers and leaders here.

After arrival, Afghan nationals were admitted to the United States under humanitarian parole, a temporary status that has historically been used by the U.S. government to allow groups or individuals to enter for urgent humanitarian reasons. While the term “parolee” does not necessarily come with a positive connotation, it is important to understand that, in immigration terms, there is nothing negative attached to it. Parole is a valuable and legitimate tool to allow someone into the United States with the right to live and work.

But there are many things parole does not provide. There is no path to permanency: A grant of parole will not necessarily result in a green card or access to citizenship, and there is no path for bringing over your husband, wife, child or parent who was left behind.

Because of the temporary nature of humanitarian parole, each Afghan parolee now must pursue their own legal case to be able to remain in the United States and to eventually have an opportunity to reunite with family. Given the lengthy processing times at the U.S. immigration agencies, this means that most Afghan nationals who arrived during the evacuation continue to be in limbo two years later, unsure of whether they will have the opportunity to stay in the U.S. long term.

In the legal field, the push has been for everyone to apply for asylum, but I would argue that asylum is not the cure-all it may appear to be. While many Afghans have applied, others simply do not have a claim that falls within the parameters of the law. Even when asylum eligibility seems clear and obvious, preparing a single case is time-intensive, expensive and incredibly trying for those who undertake it. It involves reliving and relating the most traumatic moments of one’s life. It means endless waiting, coupled with the anxiety of uncertainty about the outcome.

Navigating legal framework

The most straightforward case I helped prepare was for Sahar Mehryar, a young, single woman — highly educated, active in supporting equal rights with no complicated familial history or military/paramilitary involvement, and part of an ethnic minority that has been persecuted for decades. Sahar (who tells her story in today’s Perspective section) speaks fluent English and was able to write her own eloquent declaration describing the persecution she had faced and would face if she were returned to Afghanistan. Still, it took nearly nine months for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to approve her application. (I would be remiss not to mention that nine months is nothing compared to the five years some of my other clients have been waiting.)

In the absence of permanent status, the U.S. government, to its credit, has introduced some positive measures for Afghans facing uncertainty, including the designation of temporary protected status and the renewal of parole status.

In fact, any given Afghan parolee may have what seems like a plethora of paths to pursue simultaneously, but the combination of ridiculously slow processing times for the permanent options and the overlap of the temporary options makes for an extremely confusing legal framework to navigate.

As legal counselors we see firsthand the toll this takes on clients, many of whom have this sense of “I cannot move forward, because nothing is getting approved.”

A ‘hope and a prayer’

The U.S. government has the tools it needs to address this temporary status issue through an “adjustment act.”

An adjustment act provides a single, streamlined process by which all those who come from a similar situation and meet the same eligibility requirements are given an opportunity to apply for permanent residency (a green card).

Perhaps the most well-known is the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 for Cubans escaping Fidel Castro’s regime. Adjustment acts were also afforded to the Vietnamese and other Southeast Asians fleeing after the U.S. departure from the region in the 1970s, and then to Iraqis after U.S. military actions in Iraq.

Indeed, the United States has a long history of creating pathways to permanent status for those who aided U.S. forces in military conflicts.

You would think, then, that for these vulnerable Afghans, hailed as heroes by politicians and leaders of all political stripes, an adjustment act is indisputably an act of common sense. However, in its last session, Congress introduced, but failed to pass, an Afghan Adjustment Act, which would provide permanent legal status to the tens of thousands of Afghans who served the American mission and so faced violent reprisal from the Taliban.

Our elected leaders have ignored the Afghan nationals they brought here and two years on, a shockingly large percentage of Afghans — who have jobs, pay taxes and live in our community — are no closer to permanent status than when they arrived.

I met one such man at a legal workshop we facilitated a few months ago. He is about my age, with a wife and five young children trapped in an impossibly insecure life in Afghanistan. His asylum has been pending for many months, but with no permanent status yet himself, there is no tried-and-true legal process for saving his family’s lives by bringing them to the U.S.

I helped him to complete an online form to the government on a hope and a prayer that it will work. While his polite nature wouldn’t allow him to say it, I could see the heartbreak and desperation in his eyes as we tried this one more thing.

What lies ahead

Recently, a group of local Afghan leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate on behalf of all Afghans. They met with elected leaders from both parties and shared their own experiences at the most human level. It was clear to everyone present that those politicians were moved by their service and by their stories. We hope those leaders will remember those encounters when it comes time to vote on the reintroduced Afghan Adjustment Act, and we ask you, our welcoming community, to join us in support as well.

Relocated Afghans deserve a secure future. They deserve to raise their children safely and without threat. They deserve a kept promise — one that America made years ago when these brave Afghans went to work for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, and now has the opportunity to deliver.

In the absence of an adjustment act, Church World Service Lancaster legal staff will continue to advocate for our clients as best we can. We will help guide them through the numerous, lengthy and sometimes redundant processes available to them that, at times, feel like we are sending an application into the ether. We will try to walk alongside them as they deal with uncertainty, expired documents and endless waiting. But we can’t help but feel we are collectively failing them.

Janet Tisinger is a Lancaster city resident and associate director of Immigration Legal Services at Church World Service Lancaster.