I have been a refugee twice in my life.

During the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, my parents fled to neighboring Iran and, in 1989, I was born a refugee there. When that conflict ended, my family returned to our homeland, hoping for a brighter future.

More than 30 years later, I find myself a refugee again — this time because of the Taliban’s brutal return to power. As a former computer expert for the American mission in Afghanistan, I became an immediate target for violence.

When the America military began to pull out of Afghanistan, I soon realized that I would no longer be safe in my country. My family persuaded me to get to Kabul as quickly as possible and attempt to use my contacts with various embassies to escape the retribution that followed me. This was not easy.

My hometown of Herat is about 22 hours — and innumerable Taliban checkpoints — away from Kabul by bus, so we believed a flight was the safest way out. Four flights were canceled due to violence and rocket attacks at the Herat airport. On the fifth attempt, late last August, I managed to get on a plane to Kabul.

I soon learned that being in Kabul was just as dangerous as the place I’d left. Rumors of Taliban fighters near Kabul spread across the city. Each gate of the small Kabul airport (with a total of four gates) was packed with thousands of people struggling to get out of the country. Replies from the embassies I had contacted were filled with sincere concern but not much in the way of actual help.

I highlighted my credentials — a master’s degree in computer science, several published papers, a lecturer position at my hometown university and a history of assisting the American mission — and through a long, arduous process, I was eventually evacuated to safety in Kuwait and then brought to an Army base in the United States.

While my cousins attempted to persuade me to go with them to San Diego, I had friends in nearby Carlisle and heard Lancaster was a wonderful place to be. That turned out to be a fateful decision. The welcome and continued support I’ve received here is amazing.

When I first arrived, I stayed in the home of a Lancaster County native named Bill. He welcomed me (and two other Afghan refugees) into his home without hesitation. He provided our basic needs (housing, transportation, appointments), but what I enjoyed most were our long conversations about the world, the differences of our cultures and how we wished more people could have conversations like ours. Once a stranger, I’m proud to call Bill my friend.

The folks at Church World Service helped me find my first apartment in southeast Lancaster city, where I’ve lived for the last six months.

I struggled, however, to find a job that utilized my skills and credentials. I don’t mind working in a factory (as I did for the first six months here) but my real goal was to get a job in information technology and put my skills to use. I’m proud to say that I’ve landed a job in my field and work in IT support for a company in Lititz. Now that I have my feet under me, I want to help other highly qualified immigrants find jobs that match their abilities.

My successes in the U.S. carry with them great sadness and uncertainty.

My parents and sisters are refugees again and have no prospects for resettlement. My wife is stuck in Afghanistan. Because of the Taliban’s strict regime, she is unable to hold a job or even leave the house.

I speak with her everyday on the phone and each day she asks when she will be able to join me in my new life in Lancaster. It pains me not to know when I will see her again.

Currently, I’m applying for asylum status. Hopefully, that will lead to permanent residency in the United States and eventually I will be a U.S. citizen. Until then, everything is uncertain. There’s no way to know when I will see my wife again. It could be years.

I want to thank Bill, the Church World Service team and the Lancaster County community for welcoming me with open arms. I hope you’ll continue to walk along with me as I pursue my own American dream. I need you to advocate for me and other Afghans. We may have reached safety for ourselves, but there are many more like us who still seek the freedom that America offers.

Hasan Qurbani worked with the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He now resides in Lancaster.