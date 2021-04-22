Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a grassroots group of volunteers with chapters in nearly every congressional district in the United States. Each June, hundreds of the group’s volunteers gather in Washington, D.C., from every state in this beautiful country — “from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters” and “from California to the New York island.” Hawaii and Alaska, also.

Before starting our daylong schedule of meetings with legislators, we stand on the U.S. Capitol steps for a group photograph. Then we sing a spirited rendition of that anthem of democracy, “This Land is Your Land.”

When we saw the chaos and violence on those same steps during the Jan. 6 assault, it hit us hard. We now feel a deep concern for our democracy. It’s clearer than ever that a healthy democracy and a healthy climate are inextricably linked, and we know that we must remain steadfast in our commitment.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is firmly grounded in the belief that democracy is the answer to addressing climate change. As volunteers we adhere to a set of core values, at the heart of which is being respectful, nonpartisan and laser-focused on our policy goal for addressing global warming.

The bill we support, U.S. House Resolution 2307, would put a price on carbon with fees paid by fossil fuel companies. This policy is affordable for ordinary Americans, because it puts money in our pockets. The money collected from the fee is given as a monthly dividend or “carbon cash back” payment for every American to spend with no restrictions. Most low- and middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even.

Analysis has shown that this revenue-neutral approach would reduce America’s carbon pollution by 30% in the first five years alone and get us to net zero emissions by 2050.

With this policy, the government sets the direction and businesses respond in order to provide abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy. This clean energy innovation will drive us faster toward net zero pollution.

In addition, the policy would improve health and save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by reducing the pollution Americans breathe. Poor air quality is responsible for as many as 1 in 10 American deaths today, and it sickens thousands more.

Importantly, this proposed legislation has strong appeal across the political spectrum. For example, the Houston Chronicle reported on a recent dramatic shift by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, stating “it would support a ‘market-based’ approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adding momentum to increasing calls for a tax on carbon emissions.”

In addition, the American Petroleum Institute recently outlined its plan for a low-carbon future that includes endorsing “a Carbon Price Policy to drive economy-wide, market-based solutions” and advocating “for sensible legislation that prices carbon across all economic sectors while avoiding regulatory duplication.”

Moreover, 3,500 economists from across the political spectrum support putting a price on carbon as the most effective step we can take to address the Earth’s changing climate.

These recent announcements offer strong evidence that a growing number of conservative business leaders recognize that addressing climate change is essential to long-term viability.

The Lancaster chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby has been actively communicating with our elected officials in Washington, D.C., since 2013 to discuss this policy. We have had numerous opportunities to meet with Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, as well as U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

We say within our group that “we bet the farm on relationships,” and we have worked tirelessly to build a respectful, positive relationship with Smucker and his staff over the past four years. We often expressed appreciation to Smucker for his past participation in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. It is our strong view that any policy to address climate change must be nonpartisan to be effective and durable.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers are nothing if not persistent in our efforts to bring members of Congress together to find common ground to address the urgent problem of climate change.

We have a deep commitment to continue these efforts, because participation in the democratic process by ordinary citizens is our best path forward.

Despite the bitter partisanship that colors everything these days, we cannot abandon the need to build bipartisan support for addressing the climate crisis. If Congress does nothing, our children’s and grandchildren’s futures are at stake.

Putting a price on carbon is the single most powerful tool we have to lower America’s carbon pollution. We now have a new Congress, and it’s time for its members to come together to address this most urgent problem.

Jerry Lee Miller is the founder of the Lancaster chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby. This op-ed was co-authored by Susan Finn Miller, Bonnie Page and Jim Sandoe.