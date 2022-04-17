“Do you know what I’m talking about?” she asked, impatiently.

“Umm, no, I don’t remember,” he said, preoccupied with his toys.

“Why can’t you ever focus on one thing? Why do you forget everything?” she yelled.

“Hey, don’t be mad at him, he has a thousand things on his mind,” Dad says as he walks into the room.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors (may act without thinking about what the consequences will be), or be overly active.”

ADHD — attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder — is often overlooked. Many children with ADHD are thought to have an abundance of energy, and it often goes undiagnosed until their symptoms get worse or they just can’t focus.

ADHD can go undiagnosed in both children and adults. Rather than being seen as a disease, ADHD can be seen as individuals purposefully changing the subject or ignoring details when, in reality, it isn’t their fault.

According to the nonprofit Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, about 7.2% adolescents have ADHD. How many of these kids are given the correct treatment? How many of these kids who have ADHD are truly understood?

There isn’t a known cure for ADHD. Most kids have to live with it into their adulthood and, not being able to focus, they often fall behind their peers.

Many kids end up going to therapy to learn to control their ADHD, or their families go down the rabbit hole to find a medication that works. Finding a medication that helps to control ADHD without affecting the child’s personality or making them sick can be very difficult.

There isn’t enough research about ADHD to truly educate the public, and it’s so sad to see this brushed off as “a part of childhood.”

You can’t use that excuse, though, with an adult still suffering from these problems of hyperactivity and being inattentive.

ADHD is so much more than a kid being a kid. Many kids and adults with ADHD suffer from sleep loss and many struggle to do simple tasks because they have multiple things racing through their minds, distracting them.

“I’m sorry, I think I understand you now,” the girl said to her brother.

The brother looked up, confused because he was distracted. “It’s all right?”

The next time you decide to get mad at someone with ADHD for being forgetful or struggling, just remember that they have a thousand things on their mind.

Kitana Lord is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.