It shouldn’t require a class-action lawsuit to ensure that people get a fair shake at bail hearings in Lancaster County.

For the past year, we and others have tried to convince Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, District Attorney Heather Adams and magisterial district judges that the status quo isn’t just.

We’ve requested meetings, addressed the county prison board and packed the board’s meeting room with concerned citizens.

Our efforts went nowhere.

And perhaps as a result, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on April 25 filed a federal lawsuit against Lancaster County officials, alleging that our county’s bail practices are unconstitutional.

As bail reform advocates, we welcome the ACLU’s action.

But we also know it didn’t have to be this way.

We took up this fight last year out of a concern that is hard to deny: The criminal system penalizes the poor.

Even though they are not a flight risk or danger to the public, about 1,000 people — presumed innocent — sit for weeks, and sometimes months, in Lancaster County Prison each year because they can’t afford bail, costing taxpayers $121 a day for each person.

Consider this: During the worst of this pandemic, Lancaster County Prison released many people, including those detained pretrial, to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the incarcerated population. The jail’s population fell to about 600, compared to its peak of 1,309 in 2012. This reduction did not spur a crime wave.

The reforms we’ve been proposing to Judge Ashworth and others champion transparency in government and are grounded in the Constitution.

Specifically, we asked that an attorney be present for every hearing where cash bail would be under consideration. And since there is no record of what happens at bail hearings before district judges, we asked that they complete a public form explaining why they imposed monetary bail and how they decided upon the amount.

Advocating for bail reform is not condoning crime. We believe everyone should follow the law, especially our elected leaders. Our proposed reforms would bring Lancaster County into conformity with the law, ensure indigent people get a fair shake and enable the public to hold district judges accountable for decisions that deprive American citizens of their freedom.

But our advocacy for legal representation at bail hearings and for transparency in bail practices was deflected by Judge Ashworth, ignored by the district attorney and dismissed by district justices. Now the ACLU is suing the county.

Why does bail reform matter?

The right to assistance of counsel is a foundation of citizenship embedded in the Sixth Amendment, which James Madison wrote to protect the innocent and ensure fair trials.

“Of all the rights that an accused person has,” the U.S. Supreme Court said in 1984, “the right to be represented by counsel is by far the most pervasive.”

Our Sixth Amendment rights are implicit every time Americans recite the Pledge of Allegiance, with its aspirational proclamation of “liberty and justice for all.”

The public may look at jail in lieu of bail as a penalty for crime. But bail is not supposed to keep people in jail. It is meant to be posted. Its purpose is to incentivize the accused’s appearance at court.

In its filing, the ACLU notes that “pretrial detention wreaks havoc on people’s lives.”

That’s why people of means post bail as quickly as they can.

But people without means sit in jail, placing them at risk of losing employment, housing and custody of children, deepening poverty in our community.

The ACLU is representing a man who missed the birth of his child while detained, a woman who was unable to speak with her four children for nearly two months, and a student who missed his graduation and had to repeat his senior year of high school or obtain a high school equivalency diploma.

This status quo is not good for families. It’s not good for the local economy. And it’s terrible for taxpayers.

There’s no reason the county had to expose itself to a lawsuit. But now that the ACLU has sued, county leaders can get ahead of this issue. They can implement the measures we’ve been requesting and demonstrate their commitment to due process, equal protection and the Sixth Amendment. We’ll be watching.

Michelle Batt is a former public defender and president of Lancaster Bail Fund. Jeff Hawkes is a member of the Dismantling Racism Committee of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster and a former LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.