On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. As a result, the issue of abortion now lies with individual states. Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, at least temporarily, but what happens next largely depends on the Nov. 8 election.

For the record, I support a woman’s right to choose whether to have an abortion and the constitutional right to privacy that was the foundation of Roe v. Wade. During my tenure as state representative, I have opposed laws restricting reproductive rights and will continue to oppose the erosion of people’s rights.

Roughly two weeks after the Dobbs decision, late into the night of July 7 and the early morning hours of July 8, Pennsylvania Senate Republicans started the process of amending the state constitution. The proposed amendment says, “This Constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right related to abortion” (italics are mine). Less than 24 hours later, state House Republicans forced a vote without a single one of them willing to answer questions from Democratic members. The proposed amendment passed largely along party lines.

Those favoring the bill argue this amendment does nothing to change existing abortion laws. While technically accurate, it does, however, seek to revoke an already established right of Pennsylvania citizens for the first time in the 341-year history of the commonwealth. This proposed amendment sets the stage for changes to the current abortion laws without the risk that the courts would rule those laws unconstitutional because they violate a woman’s rights — because those rights would no longer exist.

Constitutional amendments do not require the governor’s approval, which is precisely why legislative Republicans chose this approach. There is no opportunity for a veto; only a need for a simple majority vote in the state House and Senate.

Tennessee passed a similar state constitutional amendment revoking abortion rights in 2014, with legislators promising the amendment would not change existing laws. The amendment itself didn’t ban abortion per se but instead opened the door for subsequent laws that resulted in a near-total statewide ban on abortion. Those laws would have previously been struck down as unconstitutional.

This proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution must pass again in the 2023-2024 legislative session before it gets placed on the ballot as a referendum in the following election. Unfortunately, ballot questions frequently use vague or convoluted language to confuse voters. For example, the language of this amendment combines “taxpayer-funded abortions” (something already restricted in Pennsylvania law) with “any other right related to abortion” (which entails taking rights from citizens established in the Pennsylvania Constitution through case law).

Furthermore, recent constitutional amendment referendums have been placed on ballots in primary elections with low voter turnout and often pass with the approval of a small percentage of eligible voters. Considering that a clear majority of Pennsylvanians support abortion rights, it would seem that this is an attempt to use word games and political maneuvering to not only circumvent any governor, but a majority of the electorate as well.

The choice could not be more straightforward. The party that controls the state House and Senate controls what happens next on this issue. The November election for our state Legislature is the battlefield on which this issue will be won or lost.

Voters want to make informed decisions when they vote. You deserve unambiguous answers from candidates — not political double-talk or equivocation. Here are eight questions about abortion you should ask every candidate on the ballot this November:

1. Do you support legislation to overturn the tenets of Roe v. Wade as currently established in Pennsylvania law?

2. Do you support legislation for a Texas-style law that would ban abortions after six weeks of gestation (often before the woman even knows she is pregnant)?

3. Do you support legislation to ban all abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest or threats to the health and life of the mother?

4. Do you support legislation imposing civil penalties for any individual “aiding and abetting” an abortion, including helping pay for it or merely trying to help a woman obtain one?

5. Do you support legislation to ban the “morning-after” pill?

6. Do you support legislation to ban any medically prescribed contraceptive method?

7. Do you support legislation, as U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested, to upend constitutionally enshrined personal privacy rights such as the right to marry without restriction or the right to use birth control?

8. Do you support legislation to amend the Pennsylvania or U.S. Constitution allowing any of the above?

For the record, my answer to each of these questions is “no.”

A “yes” answer to some or all of these questions would revoke a woman’s rights in Pennsylvania.

For the sake of transparency, everyone deserves to know all candidates’ answers to all of these questions. These are no longer hypothetical questions; they are at our doorstep.

Many people have intensely strong feelings about this issue, and many more have questions or would like to discuss the multiple legislative variations of how to deal with it. We may not always agree, but part of the commitment of any candidate should be to level with the voters, be honest and engage in a civil discussion.

State Rep. Mike Sturla is a Democrat who represents the 96th Legislative District, which includes Lancaster city, Manheim Township and East Petersburg.