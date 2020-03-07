The mission statement for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a federal government agency, is as follows:
“CDC works 24/7 to protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and in the U.S. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attack, CDC fights disease and supports communities and citizens to do the same.”
The CDC collects data that pertains to live births and to the causes of death at the time of birth, no matter whether the mother or child. Included is data pertaining to abortions.
It is unlikely the CDC looks upon the death of infants by abortion as a disease that is a health threat.
On the other hand, through its records of abortion, the CDC does monitor a “disease” — one that is moral in its underpinning. Specifically, it inadvertently keeps track of a “societal attitude” disease, a willingness to accept on-demand killing of human life in the womb.
Abortion on demand is the antithesis of self-preservation. Conception, pregnancy and nurturing a child in the womb are essential to the continuation of humanity.
Today’s society has an obsession with sex. Consider that, under the guise of freedom of speech, human sexual activity is readily available for viewing in movie theaters and on television in the home. Human sexual activity has been degraded from being private, intimate and love-based to that of being a spectator sport.
Therein lies the problem. Children are often brought into being not because of love between two human beings, but because of acceptance of unbridled, on-demand human sexual activity for gratification. To a substantial degree, this has become the norm. Responsibility for the outcome of such activity is given little or no consideration.
Consequently, the unwanted conception of a child has become all too frequent. Abortion on demand is a simple solution for the inconvenient or problematic pregnancy.
The data published by the CDC keeps us aware of the depth to which society has fallen. Society has hardened its heart and inflicted itself with a moral disorder.
Interestingly, some businesses allow paid time off for grieving subsequent to a miscarriage. Such policies imply that the loss of an unborn child is equivalent to the loss of a born child. It follows that the unborn child is a human life distinct from the mother.
The 2016 Democratic Party platform included several paragraphs that address life. Excerpts follow.
1. “Every woman should have access to quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion.”
2. “We will continue to oppose … laws and policies that impede a woman’s access to abortion.”
But read on.
3. “A full range of family planning services help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and thereby also reduce the need for abortions.”
4. “We strongly and unequivocally support a woman’s decision to have a child, including by ensuring a safe and healthy pregnancy and childbirth, and by providing services during pregnancy and after the birth of a child, including adoption and social support services, as well as protections for women against pregnancy discrimination.”
5. “We are committed to creating a society where children are safe and can thrive physically, emotionally, educationally, and spiritually. We recognize … the importance of civil structures that are essential to creating this for every child.”
The first two excerpts support abortion. Numbers three through five soften the stance.
But one cannot support the right to abortion on demand and the right to life simultaneously.
Interestingly, if it is important to reduce the need for abortions, then something must inherently be wrong with the acceptance of abortion on demand.
Nonetheless, the outspoken Democratic leadership prefers to promote ready access to abortion. That same outspoken leadership leaves unmentioned the right to life.
Consider the following:
The intention of gastrointestinal care, dental care, eye care and cardiovascular care is to keep those parts of the body in good health. Each specialized area intends to improve life, not destroy it.
Therefore “reproductive health care services” should mean keeping the reproductive systems in good health. Improving life — not destroying it.
The inherent meaning of “reproductive health care services” has been distorted. Evidently, its meaning now includes the acceptability for someone to die — the child.
Society, especially certain components, has been duped.
The damage inflicted since the misguided Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision cannot be undone. But the future can be improved by stopping the barbaric practice of abortion on demand.
You decide.
Daniel T. Fritsch is a Lancaster native. He is retired from Lancaster Catholic High School, where he taught mathematics for 33 years.