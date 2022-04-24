Last year, while at summer camp, I got the best sleep of my life. I had so much peace, and I was connected to people on a personal level.

Why? No phones. Before we arrived, our leaders for the week took our phones, and there we stood without any access to the outside world.

That week was one of the best weeks of my life. We were forced to have face-to-face interactions with one another. We were forced to get out of our comfort zones, to meet new people, to find things to entertain us, to focus on the here and now and to enjoy life without constant electronic stimulation.

As technology advances, our society is constantly evolving to keep up with the times. Not only do we see this effect in our everyday lives, but we also see this effect on students, on how they learn and in the way that they interact with each other.

The idea that we can’t go without some kind of device is hurting our generation more than ever. In a study done by the news organization Education Week, 40% of teachers said “students need explicit instruction on how to interact with others in person because so much of their experience with human interaction comes from devices.”

Smartphones in the classroom have become a big issue. Students are distracted, they aren’t engaged and they aren’t socializing with others. According to Education Week, 87% of teachers said that they agree or partially agree that students have a shorter attention span because of the amount of time that they spend on devices.

Not only does smartphone use distract students from learning, it also distracts them from other people. Right now, loneliness is at an all-time high around the world.

Phone addiction not only has physical effects but also psychological and academic effects. Sleep deficiencies, anxiety, stress and depression are all connected to overuse of the internet and smartphones, according to research by José De-Sola Gutiérrez, a professor at the University of Madrid.

How would our world and our schools be different if we learned to put our devices away? I can sit in a classroom surrounded by 20 other students, each in their own little world, wrapped up in whatever is going on behind their screens.

Devices are stealing our lives from us. They are stealing our ability to connect with people, to focus, to be in the moment, to face our problems and, most importantly, to learn all the things this world has to teach us.

Janae Riehl is in the 12th grade at Manheim Township School.