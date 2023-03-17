This is AmeriCorps Week, a week during which the millions of Americans who have chosen to serve their country though federally funded, extended-length volunteer service are recognized nationwide.

For the first time, AmeriCorps Week is also being officially observed here in Lancaster, thanks to the Lancaster City Council’s proclamation March 14.

Between January 2022 and January 2023, more than 8,000 AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors members served America at nearly 1,300 locations across Pennsylvania — including about 40 based in Lancaster County. Most of these individuals have committed to spending at least 10 months doing volunteer work as their full-time jobs.

AmeriCorps members receive small stipends, usually just above the federal poverty line for the locality in which they serve, and benefits in exchange for their service, and most also receive grants to fund their education upon completion of their service term.

Some AmeriCorps members may receive additional benefits, such as housing or transportation assistance, but this is not universal. AmeriCorps members work as a domestic version of the Peace Corps, filling roles in disaster relief, capacity building, direct service provision and much more.

Among other host organizations, Lancaster County’s current class of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers work for the City of Lancaster, the Lancaster City Welcome Center, Compeer, Tenfold, Meals on Wheels, Power Packs Project, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, VisionCorps, Masonic Villages, and at high-poverty high schools across the county, in partnership with Franklin & Marshall College and the National College Advising Corps.

Lastly, but certainly not least, there are two AmeriCorps at Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, where I served as an AmeriCorps member family services coordinator almost six years ago.

Like many host sites, Habitat is a small organization that would have a challenging time achieving its mission — in this case, building a world where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home — without support from AmeriCorps members.

Because of their long service terms and set hours, service members have the time to develop deep knowledge of their agency’s goals and provide skilled assistance to its permanent staff, who often face significant time constraints.

During my term, I helped process homeownership applications, facilitated homebuyer education classes and coordinated additional initiatives that helped Habitat serve more families more quickly than it had in the past.

Other AmeriCorps members who have served with Habitat have worked on construction sites, coordinated volunteers and more.

While AmeriCorps service is primarily designed to provide much-needed assistance to local communities and the nation at large, it has benefits for those who serve, too. There are the stipend and the Segal Educational Award, but the most important benefits to me were the intangible ones.

To name a few of the less visible but more meaningful perks of my AmeriCorps term: I grew up in Lancaster County, so I was giving back to the community that raised me. It was an honor and privilege to get to know some of Habitat’s homeowners and homebuyers, who are incredible people working hard to reach their American dream.

Several of the people I helped through the application process are now homeowners; I could not be prouder to have played a small role in their journeys. Like many other nonprofits in our community, Habitat’s staff and volunteers are some of the kindest, most dedicated people I have had the fortune to meet, and I learned a lot about work and about life from being alongside them for a year.

My AmeriCorps term also launched my career. I was a new college graduate when I served, and my time with Habitat was an extremely valuable opportunity to gain real-world work skills in the nonprofit sector. More than half a decade later, I am still working to realize a Lancaster County and a Pennsylvania without poverty, I still work closely with volunteers and I honestly cannot say that either of those things would be true had I not first served as an AmeriCorps service member.

Because of my term of service, I know volunteers are an incredible resource, without whom no nonprofit can truly thrive. Volunteering can be personally fulfilling in a way few other things are. AmeriCorps volunteers are an excellent example of the importance and power of community service, but you do not have to commit a full year of your life to volunteering to have a meaningful impact.

Community organizations of all sizes and missions need willing hands to assist them in their work, and even a few hours of your time and energy are a precious gift.

This AmeriCorps Week, and every week, the best way to honor the spirit of national service and strive toward the goal of AmeriCorps — to improve lives, strengthen communities and foster civic engagement — is to get out and, in the words of the AmeriCorps state and national pledge, “get things done.”

Morgan Flood is a policy research coordinator at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and an AmeriCorps alumna who worked with Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.