Here is my dilemma as an imperfect lifelong practicing Roman Catholic. With apologies to novelist Walker Percy, how do you love the church in a time of ruin?
When pondering the continuing fallout from the clerical abuse scandal, I know the anguish I feel does not compare to the enduring anguish of survivors. I would not pretend otherwise. And I know from experience and dialogue that many fellow Catholics feel the same way. As Dorothy Day wrote, I know the
“long loneliness.”
And yet ... I do love the church, even as I admit my contrarian ways and my deep disillusionment with the entirety of the scandal and those who sought to diminish or cover up its scope. In its local and global dimensions, the abuse scandal is so dispiriting; each new revelation reinforces a sense of loss and mistrust. It is a betrayal of all I value and hold sacred in my faith tradition. Catholicism has provided me with a way of being in the world, and I revere its rich intellectual tradition and social teachings, and its sense of the sacramental dimensions of human existence. I believe I encounter Christ in the Eucharist.
It is for this and other reasons that the recent announcement that the Diocese of Harrisburg is filing for bankruptcy to protect the institution from its creditors — chief among them the survivors of abuse — makes me so uneasy.
I understand the practical legal imperatives that persuaded those in a position of authority that this was the proper and necessary step, but I have no faith in this perspective. Surely this will reinforce a popular perception that institutional needs are being placed above the needs of the victims.
As I write, a spokesman for the diocese has announced creditors’ claims might exceed $100 million. This is no small matter, to be sure. But to my way of thinking, it pales in comparison to the harm that has been done to the survivors and to what Catholics call the “Mystical Body.” Like the image of Christ on the cross, the church is a scarred and wounded body in need of healing.
I know many people will not agree with me, least of all diocesan attorneys and those in power. My intention is not to inflict pain or harm on anyone, especially the good priests, religious and laity who struggle with their own sorrows and try to do right by their parishioners and the survivors. But, whether in Harrisburg or the church universal, it did not have to come to this.
Despite public utterances and news releases, there has yet to be a full accounting of the depth of the crisis, nor the kind of transparency that is required to bring about reconciliation. There is every likelihood that bankruptcy will momentarily stem the tide of litigation and limit liability, but at what cost?
Trappist monk Thomas Keating, the great disciple of what is called contemplative prayer, wrote that in life there are two questions that are uppermost: Who are you, and where are you? Keating was referring to individual psychological and spiritual growth, but his questions can be useful in this context. On the far side of the bankruptcy filing, as diocesan leaders contemplate their next moves, these queries are worth considering.
Where do we go from here? As I wrote before in these pages, I support a Truth and Reconciliation Program like the successful initiative in Australia. As painful as it might be, such an undertaking could provide a more complete reframing of the issues at hand. It also could provide hope in the midst of the disillusionment so many people carry with them.
Furthermore, I wholeheartedly embrace Pope Francis’ call for a different model of church — a “theology of the people” that is based on the virtues of mercy and a culture of encounter.
Speaking in the tradition of the Second Vatican Council, the pontiff told American bishops that there must be a “pastoral and missionary conversion” that includes sincere dialogue with each other, with other faith traditions, and in this context I would add the victims and survivors of abuse.
“The church,” Francis said, “is the people of God who journey through history with their joys and sorrows.” The church is called to accompany people on that journey. Fidelity, tolerance, humility and true justice must replace any tendency toward clericalism and authoritarianism.
Recognizing the dualism of reality and ideas, Francis opts for the concrete — appreciating the experiences of others not as an alternative to faith but as its starting point.
There are profound lessons that can be learned with respect to the abuse scandal and the movement toward bankruptcy as the “only option.” In my view, the hierarchy’s remoteness has to be replaced by a new spirit of openness that fully accounts for and does justice to the experiences of those who have experienced abuse. And as the angel told the shepherds that starry night so long ago, “Be not afraid.”
Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is an emeritus professor of history at Millersville University.