The late historian Lloyd P. Jorgenson wrote in his excellent book “The State and the Non-Public School” that “American public education is pervaded by the myth that prohibition of public aid to non-public schools is a policy of constitutional origin.”

It isn’t. It’s a policy born of bigotry and ugly nativism.

Though public school founders were well-intended, their efforts were hijacked by unsavory xenophobes in the 19th century.

The quality of education offered in the 18th century varied by colony and social class. In the 1830s, spurred by Whig politician and reformer Horace Mann in Massachusetts, a “common school” reform movement was launched to make sure all children received a free education. This movement coincided with a change in immigration demographics. Prior to the mid- to late 1800s, most immigrants coming to America spoke English and were Protestants. Some of the new immigrants, however, spoke only the languages of their countries of origin and worshipped in Roman Catholic churches.

Nativists and members of the Know Nothing party saw the common schools as a way to blanch what they saw as threatening “papist” views from immigrant children. The new public schools were drenched in religion, just not Catholicism. Protestant hymns and prayers were sung and said, and the Protestant King James Bible was used.

If Catholic children refused to go along with this indoctrination, they were punished. In 1859, at the Eliot School in Boston, a 10-year-old Catholic student refused to recite the Protestant version of the Ten Commandments and was beaten with a rattan stick. Hundreds of Catholic boys unwilling to recite the approved version subsequently were discharged from the school. When the original boy’s father sued the school official who had beaten his son, he lost in court.

Not surprisingly, Catholics started forming more of their own schools in response to this treatment and have had an admirable record of educating immigrant children. (My father, the son of Polish immigrants, was one. He was taught religion in Polish and all other subjects in English in his Baltimore Catholic school.)

As the Catholic parochial school system blossomed, nativists continued to introduce more and more restrictive education laws trying to corral students into the new public schools.

In 1875, James Blaine, a Republican congressman from Maine, introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would ban any public money from going to schools “under the control of any religious sect.” (Though public schools taught religion, it was viewed as a “nonsectarian,” or a nondenominational, version of Christianity.)

The amendment ultimately failed but made its way into many state constitutions. Only recently were Blaine Amendments found unconstitutional, in the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue case decided in 2020.

There are many other unsavory moments in this history, but the culmination of all these restrictive education efforts came in 1922 when Oregon passed a law that forced children to attend public schools only. The Ku Klux Klan supported the law, with one Klan official warning that Oregonians faced “the ultimate perpetuation or destruction of free institutions, based upon the perpetuation or destruction of the public schools.” (This language, unfortunately, sometimes is echoed in anti-school choice efforts today.)

The campaign for the Oregon law was filled with typical anti-Catholic tactics, including a supposed “ex-nun” denouncing the faith on the speaking circuit and the publication of a distasteful booklet called “The Old Cedar School” that told the fictional story of a Catholic priest and other clerics setting a public school ablaze.

That law was overturned by a unanimous 1925 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that included the famous line, “The child is not the mere creature of the State.”

This didn’t quite settle the issue, however. In 1947, the Supreme Court ruled that taxpayer funds could be used to bus children to parochial schools. This led to the founding of Protestants and Other Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an organization that eventually shortened its name to Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Now in its 75th year of existence, it continues to fight private school vouchers.

All this unsavory history poses a question: What if the common school movement had not been co-opted by nativists? What kind of public K-12 education system would we have today? Would it still be the restrictive one where the only free schools are your neighborhood public ones? Or would it be a more expansive and diverse program similar to our colleges and universities where public money follows students to wherever their needs are best met?

Libby Sternberg served as executive director of an education reform organization when she lived in Vermont. She currently resides in East Hempfield and is a novelist.