A cold wind howled as rain pelted faces and saturated red hats across the seemingly endless sea of Trump supporters who invaded Hershey last Tuesday.
As the sun’s clouded face fell below the horizon, the temperature quickly dropped too. Many standing in line waiting to see President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak that evening in Giant Center jumped up and down in an attempt to hold onto some of their body heat and distract them from the natural elements that seemed bent on discouraging the passion. Others danced to the ’70s music blaring over the loudspeakers.
The passion, however, could not be extinguished.
My wife, our two daughters and I arrived five hours early and found ourselves at the end of a line that stretched across the entire parking lot with a view of the backs of thousands of patriots who arrived even earlier — some much earlier.
A few were randomly interviewed by reporters sheltered by large umbrellas and cameramen wearing raincoats.
One reporter asked, “What is it about Trump that makes you want to stand for hours in the rain?”
I secretly wished that this question had been directed to me.
What the media and the left have yet to fully comprehend is that this isn’t about one man. This isn’t some mindless cult of millions of followers with some sort of blind allegiance pledged to a singular person. This is a movement.
Years before Trump grabbed the reins and began leading the charge, this movement existed. Though unorganized and often discouraged by the lack of will and courage of the men who previously attempted to lead it, millions of dissatisfied citizens were fully aware of the corruption and unaccountability of the politicians and bureaucrats who control the halls of Capitol Hill.
This movement is the people pushing back. This movement is stopping dishonest men from dissolving the liberties and freedoms that lie at the very heart of what makes America the land of the free and the home of the brave. This movement seeks to halt a handful of leaders who sit somewhere far above the law, gaining personal wealth and power by selling pieces of this nation to foreign interests for the highest bids.
More than three hours later, we were finally getting toward the front part of the line. Hoping that our efforts would yield at least four empty seats inside the arena, the line came to a halt as we stood in front of a large outdoor screen. Suddenly the massive screen lit up, broadcasting a lady in red standing at the podium inside the arena. She said a long, heartfelt prayer for our nation and dedicated our actions to the Almighty.
As I looked back into the crowd behind me, all I could see were faces full of reverence and hands holding red hats.
Harold Billow — a 96-year-old Mount Joy resident thought to be the last remaining survivor of the Malmedy Massacre on Dec. 17, 1944, in Belgium — was helped to the podium, and he began to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. The soldier, hunched over by age and dressed in uniform, stammered a bit. Everyone inside and out of the arena, without hesitation, began loudly reciting the words, assisting the once-young hero. This was followed by one of the loudest cheers of the night (at least outside).
As we were ushered into the final line at the doorway, I looked back over my shoulder to see an entire parking lot filled with more people than at any time throughout the day. There were lines upon lines, and people still approaching the arena who had zero chance of gaining entry.
It was at this very moment that I suddenly realized that this wasn’t just a movement any longer. This was a revolution.
Despite the Democrats trying to exploit their power to overturn an election, despite the media attempting to get American voters to hate their president and his supporters, thousands of patriots came and stood for hours in the cold rain with no hope of ever making it inside Giant Center.
As the thousands of patriots remove their red hats, hang up their Trump sweatshirts, return to work and fade back into the obscurity of their humble lives, the left and their media continue to shout a false narrative in an attempt to suppress a movement. In their arrogance, they have unwittingly created a silent revolution.
Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.