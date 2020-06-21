As of Thursday, there were more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 118,000 deaths from the illness in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Thanks to a delayed response from the White House, accompanied by partisanship, the pandemic here has worsened at an astonishing rate. Widespread misinformation and confusing media coverage have not helped.

The president, at one point, seemed to suggest that drinking bleach might cure the virus (clearly this will kill you, so don’t try it at home).

The only thing that would truly help us Americans and people around the world would be direct, honest and comprehensive leadership from the White House.

With each state having its own reopening plan, Americans seem to think COVID-19 is either not a problem or not as bad as it could have been. This toxic sentiment, in my opinion, will cause a second wave to occur.

At least two people who attended Memorial Day weekend festivities at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri tested positive for COVID-19. All it takes is one idiot and we’re back to the drawing board all over again.

Some states don’t seem to be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines; this is fuel for a next wave.

Some say ignorance is bliss, but in this case, it’s lethal.

You shouldn’t be able to tell whether a person wearing a mask is a Democrat or a Republican, but it has become obvious. Even our president, choosing to ignore the sirens that blared from his own administration, has chosen not to wear a mask. He has chosen not to listen to the top doctors. It was his choice to make things much worse than they should have been.

Now with the protests against police brutality, the wave could get even worse. Even though many protesters try to socially distance, or wear a mask, all it takes is one ignorant person to not wear a mask, socially distance, or use proper hygiene, to get people infected.

If the states do not firmly adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and inform people properly, a second wave seems inevitable.

Jon Evans just graduated from Solanco High School as a member of the Class of 2020.