Women in America need to stop whining about the rules that make up our modern society.
Women in many states have to pay a “luxury” tax for tampons and sanitary napkins, which makes sense, because they are indeed luxury items that only those who can afford them deserve.
Being forced to give birth to a child you are unable to take care of is equally reasonable.
And if women were to just buy normal pants with pockets like any rational beings in the 21st century, they wouldn’t waste so much money on hoity-toity bags to carry their excessive belongings.
The worst thing is when women complain about being objectified and mistreated by men. They don’t have to complain. But in case you want them to, here’s the most effective method: When babies are born, you need to make sure that you sort them into a group based on the shape of their body. Pick the corresponding pronouns, and you’re ready to get started! Give each child only gifts that are traditionally associated with the child’s sex, and don’t let them play with other ones. Don’t let your child dress in any way that breaks any traditions.
The following rule is probably the most important: Don’t allow them to share a room dedicated to anything private or personal with someone of the opposite sex, including restrooms, locker rooms and anything else you can think of! Get creative with this because anything that isn’t segregated risks imparting the sense of familiarity and understanding we are trying to avoid here.
After all, the more mystery and confusion you can create, the more ignorant and therefore sexist the child will become. Good luck, and if you see anyone performing my technique, let them know I’m flattered that they read my tutorial.
David Zeigler is in grade 12 at Warwick High School and an aspiring satirist.