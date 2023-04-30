I recently read with interest about the Commission on Education & Economic Competitiveness, which was created through legislation introduced by state Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township.

The commission is to work for 18 months to produce a report on its findings and legislative recommendations. Its aim, according to Aument’s website: to “create a shared long-term vision to redesign Pennsylvania’s education system.”

Admittedly, I bristled when reading Aument’s assertion that Pennsylvania’s current educational system is “failing.” I would beg to differ, based on the thousands of students who graduate from Lancaster County high schools every year and go on to successful careers. That said, I also realize that Lancaster County is not emblematic of the entire state and there is great merit in taking a hard look at a system that has been in place for years.

Our current school calendar is based on an agrarian economy that required students to be out of school over the summer months so they could work on family farms. The daily schedule of spending so many minutes on a particular subject before moving on to the next was based on the assembly line from the industrial age. Forcing children into a schedule where all are expected to learn at the same rate and time is flawed. Children who need more time to learn could benefit from the opportunity to do so. Children who learn faster should not be held back when they can soar. Clearly, we have moved on from past eras, so a thorough examination of what will serve our students and society best today is required.

The countless state mandates, many of them unfunded, that have been heaped on public schools have curtailed educational time and have caused undue burden on the system. Unfortunately, school systems have been targeted as solving all of society’s ills, on top of their primary goal of educating their students.

I offer a few considerations as this commission tackles a very weighty challenge. I applaud Sen. Aument for including representatives of all stakeholder groups.

As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported, Aument will be joined on the commission by Republican and Democratic lawmakers; the state secretaries of Education and Labor & Industry; and the chairs and the minority chairs of the state Legislature’s Education and Labor & Industry committees. A subcommittee of 34 stakeholders — including the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, the State System of Higher Education and the Pennsylvania NAACP — will spearhead research and analysis to guide the commission.

I hope these members can keep their political biases and personal agendas in check as they approach this important work. Anything less will result in less than meaningful outcomes.

Regardless of what is ultimately proposed, I encourage the commission members to remember that students do not learn when they are hungry, are worried about their safety or have other unmet basic needs. No alteration in structure will change that.

Hopefully, the commission will also look at prekindergarten education and school readiness. Studies have shown that a critical indicator of future success in schools is the number of vocabulary words a child possesses when entering kindergarten. Often children coming from poverty, without necessary resources, are already challenged when they begin their formal education. The longer it takes to close their gap in learning, the harder it becomes to accomplish this feat.

It is important to consider how much working families rely on schools as safe places for their children while the parents attend to their jobs. Every superintendent can provide substantial evidence of how upset working parents become when schools are suddenly closed as they must then find alternative plans for their children. Any dramatic change to the school schedule will require buy-in from parents.

I truly hope that whatever the outcome of the commission, the recommendations it produces do not merely become a report placed on a shelf, to be ignored. There is precedent for that. The bipartisan fair funding formula created by the Basic Education Funding Commission, and enacted in 2016, still has not been fully implemented by lawmakers.

I pray that all members of the commission be open-minded, dare to dream big and have the willingness and fortitude to enact a visionary, truly positive outcome. Our students deserve nothing less.

Brenda J. Smoker, Ed.D., now resides in Tucson, Arizona. Smoker (then Becker) retired as superintendent of Hempfield School District in June 2015.