Anthropologist David W. Kriebel introduced his book, “Powwowing among the Pennsylvania Dutch,” 15 years ago by noting that those who believed the “faith healing” practice was extinct were wrong.

No, he explained, powwow had merely “retreated into the shadows in the face of scientific and religious opposition.” Powwow, he said, was alive but quiet: About half of the practitioners he consulted for his book asked that he use pseudonyms.

Quiet no more, powwow has changed in recent years, two practitioners told a rapt audience during a talk at the Lititz Historical Foundation last weekend.

Robert Phoenix, an accountant from the Harrisburg area, and Gretchen Swank, a wilderness survival instructor from the State College area, not only discussed what they do as powwow doctors but demonstrated abbreviated healing sessions with members of the audience. Periodic touches of humor enlivened the presentation.

“There are a lot more powwow practitioners than 10 years ago,” said Phoenix, who invites people to contact him at “The Powwow Guy,” a website he established in 2008, “It’s seen as much more positive. Powwow’s kind of making a comeback.”

Powwow grew out of Catholicism and remains a Christian healing practice. Germans were particularly partial to powwow and brought it with them to the United States. It became popular among the Pennsylvania Dutch who settled southcentral Pennsylvania.

There is no proof that the American Indian "powwow'' has anything to do with the Pennsylvania Dutch practice of "powwow.'' In Kriebel’s words, the origin of the word "powwow'' to describe the Pennsylvania Dutch practice "remains obscure.''

In the early 19th century, one historian has said, there was a powwow on every street corner. Powwow’s popularity continued into the early 20th century.

In 1929, three York County men were convicted of killing a powwower because they believed he had placed a hex on them. The negative publicity from that case and the identification of powwow with witchcraft drove powwow underground.

Phoenix, who had some experience with powwow as a youth, got seriously involved in the 1990s. He began practicing the tradition himself. In 2014, he published a book describing powwow rituals called “The Powwow Grimoire.” His powwow videos are on YouTube.

“We have more information about powwow now than when it was popular,” Phoenix said. “It’s one of the best-preserved traditions in the world.”

Both powwowers emphasized that what they do is relatively simple, consisting of basic “tools,” such as stones, and sticks, as well as written or oral charms. Powwow works, they said, because the practitioner and the patient both believe in God. That is the essential ingredient in the process.

“We connect with God and nature,” said Swank, who has just published a book about powwow called, “Earth Below, Heaven Above, God Anywhere: the Lifestyle of a Pennsylvania Dutch Powwow, Past & Present.” She writes a powwow blog at https://gretchen8728.wixsite.com/powwow-girl.

Phoenix taught Swank the basics of powwow and both belong to a group informally known as the “Phoenix line.” Phoenix said his line includes about 30 practitioners, including one in Lebanon. No one from Lancaster is in his line, but he said he suspects there are practitioners here.

A number of audience members discussed their relationship with powwow and practitioners in Lancaster County. Several had warts removed. One had a relative who had stomach problems relieved. Another’s grandmother had a goiter removed.

“Powwow is pretty hard core,” said Phoenix, summing up the process. “If you believe in God, that's all you need.”

Both practitioners welcome new clients. Anyone can contact them via the internet. Their services are free, but their time is limited by their day jobs.

