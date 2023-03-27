“Without (James) Buchanan, the country would be little different,” writes Neil King Jr. in a book soon to be released by HarperCollins. “Without (Thaddeus) Stevens, we would be a far different and lesser nation.”

This is one of multiple comparisons King makes in “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal.” King’s cogent contrasts keep company with other remarkable thoughts while he ambled along the East Coast.

King encountered the rising reputation of Stevens and the reasons for Buchanan’s disrepute while reading deeply into both men’s backgrounds. When he arrived in Lancaster, he talked with historians pleased that the imminent restoration of Stevens’ house as a major museum will rival Buchanan’s estate at Wheatland.

The author visited Lancaster two springs ago, midway through a 330-mile trek from his home in Washington, D.C, to New York City. He walked for 26 days, periodically stopping to talk with people and observe historic sites.

This is familiar territory —not so pretty when viewed from I-95 — but King, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and editor, has a knack for finding attractive and unusual places in the heart of the megalopolis. His enthusiasm for these discoveries is infectious.

“American Ramble” officially will be published April 4. King will launch a book tour that day with a LancasterHistory-sponsored talk at the Ware Center for the Performing Arts, 42 N. Prince St. April 4, not coincidentally, is Thaddeus Stevens’ birthday.

The Scribbler has read an advance copy of “American Ramble” and recommends it to anyone who would consider the deeper meanings of America’s history and its present challenges, along with periodic meditations on the joys and tribulations of walking.

Now, to those comparisons.

King compares York’s capitulation to Confederate demands for money and material in exchange for not burning the city in 1863 to the decision made on the Lancaster County side of the Susquehanna to ruin the bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville rather than let the Army of Northern Virginia cross the river and attack Harrisburg or Philadelphia.

He compares the “founding fathers” with the “founding tools — that is the men who wrote declarations and constitutions with the tools that made roads, railbeds and canal towpaths.

This thought gels as he visits the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, an enormous conglomeration of pre-1850 tools and artifacts collected by Henry Chapman Mercer and now part of the Bucks County Historical Society.

“Mercer was a great hoarder and rememberer of the lost traditions of America,” writes King. “The industrial age brought the first sustained wave of mass forgetting, and Mercer became obsessed with pushing back.”

King compares New Jersey’s rising Edgeboro Landfill to “hills” built by the Mound Builders of the Ohio and Mississippi river valleys.

“The mound people left nothing behind but their mounds. Those mounds had sacred and religious purposes.... They are beautiful things to see,” King quotes a landfill official. “Us on the other hand, we’re brutal. We leave everything behind. Our mounds just hold trash.”

This is just a taste. King carefully and often playfully describes many scenes along his way. These include, in Lancaster, the American Indian petroglyphs in the Susquehanna, Mennonite children playing softball and an impromptu concert by children at a Farmersville school.

Readers may not be stirred to walk the same path, but they will be encouraged to share the author’s affection for the people and places he encountered along the way.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.