Barney Ewell, the world-class sprinter from Lancaster for whom Barney Ewell Plaza has been named, graduated from Penn State University in 1946. He had set American and world records and won numerous medals as one of the fastest men alive.

John Fulton graduated from State College High School that same year. A top sprinter at age 18, he was the front leg of his high school relay team.

The high school did not have a standard quarter-mile track, so Fulton and other runners practiced on nearby Penn State’s regulation track.

“I got up to that track one day and this man said, ‘Do you want to race?’ ” Fulton recalls. “He was in street clothes and I wondered how fast he could run, so I raced him.”

The two men — an 18-year-old in track clothes and a 28-year-old who wasn’t wearing running shoes — raced 100 yards.

“He beat me by about a yard and he was pretty good,” Fulton says. “We laughed together after the race and I never saw him again. Then I found out he was Barney Ewell.”

Fulton’s relay team went to the Penn Relays in Philadelphia several weeks after that race. A member of an opposing team fell in front of Fulton and ended his team’s hopes. Today Fulton, who turned 95 in April, lives with his wife, Beadie, in Dauphin County.

Ewell lost an opportunity to win multiple gold medals when the 1940 and 1944 Olympics were canceled during World War II. He did compete in the 1948 Olympics at the relatively old age of 30. He won a gold medal as the front leg of the U.S. 400-meter relay team. He also won two silver medals.

Ewell returned to Lancaster and died here in 1996 at age 78.

Thanks to Henry Renn, of West Hempfield Township, the Fultons’ former pastor, for tipping the Scribbler to this unusual anecdote.

Squirrelly Sheckard

Barney Ewell’s impromptu race against a high school student is far from the only eccentric thing a native athlete has done. Take Samuel James Tilden Sheckard, who helped the Chicago Cubs win the 1907 and 1908 World Series.

Jimmy Sheckard was born in York County and moved to Columbia when he was 10. He played with several teams during his 17-year career in the major leagues. Although he was a remarkably inconsistent batter, he excelled as a left fielder.

Don Jensen, who wrote Sheckard’s mini-biography for the Society for American Baseball Research, said Sheckard was also known for his “horseplay” on and off the field. Jensen reported a peculiar incident that occurred about 1910.

During a game between the Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jensen wrote, “after Pirate hitters had been spraying the ball all around him, a frustrated Sheckard stopped in the middle of left field, whirled several times, threw his glove up in the air, and went over to the spot where it landed.”

Disregarding all precedent, as well as protests from the Cubs' pitcher, Sheckard stood almost on top of the left field foul line.

“The next batter, Fred Clarke, hit a screaming drive that went straight into Sheckard’s glove,” Jensen wrote. “Jimmy told his teammates that the scheme changed his luck in the field from that day forward.”

Sheckard retired from the major leagues in 1913. He returned home and died in 1946 at age 68.

Memorials to Sheckard have been erected in Lancaster’s Buchanan Park and at Columbia’s Glatfelter Field.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.