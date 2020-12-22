I took the photo accompanying this text months ago while taking a moment in the bathroom after doing CPR on a COVID-19 patient in the emergency department. I was wearing an N95 mask.

I’ve had the privilege — and horror — of doing this many times over the past nine months. Some patients survive; most do not. This particular patient left our hospital in a body bag. This patient’s family never got to say goodbye. This patient was among the more than 312,000 people who have been lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

This is my daily life. So forgive me if I won’t patronize the local restaurants defying the governor’s order to temporarily close indoor dining.

And forgive me that I don’t support the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office’s statement that it would not enforce “any edicts from the Governor’s Office” relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forgive me that I find anti-maskers selfish.

When I work my 12-hour shifts, I’m sweating so hard, the moisture drips into my eyes and rolls down my back due to all the personal protective equipment I’m wearing. My feet hurt, my head pounds. There’s no time to grieve for a lost patient because I have three others who need life-sustaining care as well. And while you might think I sleep well when I get home because of exhaustion, I don’t. I lie awake half the night wondering if there was something else — anything else — we could have done for the patients we lost.

When did we become a society that only cares about things when we are directly affected by them? How are we so selfish that we can call something a “hoax,” simply because we have not experienced it firsthand?

Maybe you are lucky enough that you will never experience COVID-19. But that doesn’t change the fact that this highly infectious disease is in our hospitals, and we are dealing daily with it — on top of the usual motor vehicle accidents, heart attacks and other life altering-occurrences.

And while I and my co-workers will treat you with respect and skilled care even if you contract COVID-19 while sitting in a restaurant that should have closed to indoor diners, or if you or others get ill because you hosted a big Christmas get-together, please know that you’re the reason small businesses are in this position — not the government. Because people keep failing to heed health recommendations and keep getting infected, and the governor is only trying to make sure we are able to care for you.

Renee Logan Heller is a registered nurse in a local emergency department.