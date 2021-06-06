“If being ‘woke’ means knowing the full story of your community and country, including the systemic racism that still shapes them, then every thinking adult should be.”

— Michael Gerson, Washington Post Opinion, May 27.

“Wokeness” has become a highly charged and emotional label that defines one part of our political divide.

Democratic strategist James Carville recently cautioned his party against excessive wokeness, lest it invite a voter backlash. A former colleague recently texted me that he was no longer following our favorite Major League Baseball team because MLB was trying to “out woke” the NBA — this was after MLB moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta after Georgia passed a restrictive voting law.

How does one address the label of wokeness in a way that increases understanding?

What is wokeness?

Despite my aversion to labels, I suggest that we start by asking what it means to be “woke.” Definition and manner of use seem to depend on the group identity of the user.

Conservatives tend to use “woke” or “wokeness” as a pejorative label to denote progressives who emphasize race or identity. Critics of wokeness frequently see themselves as victims of “cancel culture.”

Progressives use “woke” to emphasize the need to search for more knowledge and understanding in order to challenge injustice, especially racial injustice.

Systemic racism and critical race theory have become hot-button issues, connected to the debate over wokeness.

Systemic racism: A short history

The U.S. Constitution in 1787 stated that seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were to be apportioned according to state populations, which were determined by “the whole Number of free Persons” and “three fifths of all other Persons (i.e., slaves).”

In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the Dred Scott case that former slaves had no right to become free or to acquire U.S. citizenship even if they lived in free states. The deadliest conflict in our country’s history brought about their emancipation.

The passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments abolished slavery, established equal protection under the law and gave African Americans the right to vote. However, those “legal” rights did not really take effect, in many cases, for nearly 100 years after the Civil War ended.

Segregation was the official policy of the United States through World War II in both the North and South, via Jim Crow laws in the South and exclusionary housing covenants in the North. The Supreme Court upheld segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), which was finally overturned in the case Brown v. Board of Education (1954).

Black Americans served with honor and distinction in World War II, but in separate units from their white brothers in arms. The U.S. military was not integrated until 1948 when President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9981, approximately one year after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Legal discrimination continued to restrict African American home ownership and to segregate neighborhoods during and after World War II into the 1960s.

Levittown: Narrative One

“America, the Story of Us,” a documentary-drama TV series produced by the History Channel, includes the narrative of a booming U.S. economy, housing ownership and the interstate highway system after World War II.

Levittown, eight large suburban housing developments created in several states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, was cited as a narrative for a booming U.S. economy, the generation of wealth and a prosperous middle class. These communities, built for returning WWII veterans and their new families, offered attractive alternatives to cramped central city locations and apartments. The Veterans Administration and the Federal Housing Administration guaranteed builders that qualified veterans could buy housing for a fraction of rental costs. It is a remarkable narrative about economic progress, wealth accumulation and the growth of the American middle class.

That narrative’s flip side

However, there is another side to the Levittown narrative, and some may describe this as critical race theory.

In his book “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” author and academic Richard Rothstein examines the impact of America’s post-World War II development on Black Americans.

“The Story of Us” does not tell how the Federal Housing Administration refused to finance homes by African Americans in these communities. African Americans were specifically excluded from Levittowns and other similar communities. White owners were able to accumulate wealth through subsidies provided by the federal government, while Black veterans and their families were shut out. Segregation was the legal policy in the North, as well as in the South.

That wasn’t all, according to Rothstein. The costs of U.S. economic development fell disproportionately on African Americans. Interstate highways often disrupted black communities. A 1983 General Accounting Office analysis found that across the nation, commercial waste dumps were more likely to be found near African American neighborhoods than white residential areas.

Another study cited by Rothstein concluded that “race was so strong a statistical predictor of where hazardous waste facilities could be found that there was only a one-in-10,000 chance of the racial distribution of such sites occurring randomly, and that the percentage of minorities living near incinerators was 89 percent higher than the national median.”

Systemic racism’s legacy

So, 175 years of legal and economic discrimination created significant burdens for African Americans. Housing patterns and the lack of intergenerational transfers of wealth continue to negatively affect the opportunities of many Black Americans in our society.

Laws that appear racially neutral can have disparate impacts on minorities and the poor. A funding system for education that relies primarily on the wealth of its local community members ensures that children growing up in affluent communities get a good education, while children in less affluent communities get shortchanged.

Consequently, poor, rural and working-class white Americans also face some, if not all, of the same disadvantages that minorities face in achieving economic mobility.

Preserve or alter legacy?

Laws restricting the right of minority, working-class and low-income Americans to vote create an uneven playing field and foster systemic racism.

The GOP’s explanations concerning the motive for such laws have been disingenuous. Georgia Republican legislators were forced to backtrack after brazenly floating the idea of eliminating early Sunday voting, which would have affected “souls to the polls” events held after Black church services.

Concerning the restrictions that survived, the Rev. Tim McDonald, an Atlanta-based pastor, said this to CNN: “Black folks are not stupid. We know their tricks. We know their motivation.”

Unfortunately, some states have already followed Georgia’s lead. Hopefully, in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf will veto any bills that will have the effect of restricting legal voting.

American history has many facets — good and bad. As Americans, we should not fear the truth but rather commit to live up to our ideals.

Gerson, a columnist for The Washington Post, is not a wild-eyed liberal. He served as chief speechwriter and senior policy adviser to President George W. Bush.

Gerson’s definition of wokeness spurs us to love our country despite knowing the crimes — slavery, lynchings, the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 — that helped to produce it. That love, he wrote, involves “relentlessly confronting hypocrisy and remaining ‘woke’ to the transformational power of American ideals.”

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.